'Our hearts are full.' Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed a fourth baby via surrogate.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have quietly welcomed baby number four.

The cookbook author, 37, announced the news in a lengthy post on Instagram, sharing how she had always wanted four children, and it has now become a reality.

Their son, Wren Alexander Stephens, was born on June 19 via surrogate.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she said.

"And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

While Legend, 44, shared a photo on Instagram with all four of his children.

"Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love," he captioned the post.

The couple's new arrival comes just five months after the family welcomed baby number three, a girl.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen wrote on Instagram.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!?"

Teigen first posted her pregnancy news on Instagram last year in August, alongside photos of her growing bump.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote.

"[One] billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still."

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."

Teigen has frequently shared her journey with IVF, after mourning the loss of their third child, Jack, who passed away in utero at 20 weeks in 2020.

She wrote in an Instagram post at the time that they were "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before."

In September 2022, she shared that her miscarriage was actually a life-saving abortion.

About 18 months later, in February 2022, Teigen said she and Legend were hoping to add to their family again.

On her Instagram Story, the 36-year-old uploaded a photo of various needles and vials.

"Here we go again," she captioned it.

The following day, Teigen confirmed she was going through another round of IVF.

"I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos," she wrote.

"I honestly don't mind the shots... they make me feel like a doctor/chemist... but the bloating is a b*tch."

In a March 2022 interview with People, Legend said the couple's two children - Luna, six, and Miles, four - were aware their family was "trying" for another baby.

"They know we are trying, and they are excited," he explained, before going on to say the journey of fertility "is not easy".

"There are a lot of women and families that have fertility struggles, and I think no one should feel ashamed of needing some help sometimes," he said.

"And I think Chrissy's done a good job of de-stigmatising some of these things that so many people go through in silence.

"Whether it's IVF, or other fertility struggles, whether it's losing a pregnancy, I think both of us have felt like it's good for us to share this with other people because other people are going through it too, we don't think they should suffer in silence without knowing there are other people out there who are feeling the same thing."

