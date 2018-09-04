Just some photos of Chrissy Teigen's sweaty Spanx. Because boy can we relate.

Shapewear might be designed to “control” your apparently unruly tummy. But when you’ve shoved your flesh into a tube of entirely synthetic boob-to-knee fabric, one thing it cannot control is the sweat.

So. Much. Sweat.

No one is immune to this cruel sartorial trade-off. Not even supermodel Chrissy Teigen.

In a video posted to her Instagram story over the weekend, the 32-year-old mother of two shared evidence of the phenomenon courtesy of a wintery Christmas-themed photoshoot. Staged in summer.

“This is pure moisture,” Teigen said, showing off her stained shapewear. “We’re pretending it’s Christmas, and it’s so hot out[side]. This is sweat."

The Lip Sync Battle co-host also flashed her damp bra, sharing the very real problem that is underboob sweat. (Or so I'm told.)

Teigen became a shapewear convert after having her first child, Luna Simone, to husband John Legend in 2016.

"I think people think that I've snapped back, but I really have just in fact been utilising undergarments more than ever," she told PEOPLE. "I never was a Spanx person or a waist trainer person. Now I do it. It looks great on the outside, but trust me, I'm a bit soft."

Spanx even played a role in sparking her peak-Hollywood relationship with Kim Kardashian West. In an interview with the reality star for the "Inner Circle" series on her app, Teigen recalled the first time they met - a dinner at STK restaurant in New York.

"I was so nervous to meet you, first of all," she said. "I knew all about you, I felt like kind of a weirdo. You made me feel so much better because we went to the bathroom and you had me zip you up and I was like, 'Oh my god! She has Spanx on! She's normal.'"