Chrissy Teigen just shared her $1187 skincare routine and... goodness.

Chrissy Teigen has made a name for herself for always being candid and frank with her 30 million Instagram followers.

Since COVID-19 hit, the unofficial queen of the internet has been even more open, sharing glimpses of her life behind closed doors.

She's shared her favourite recipes to cook at home, opened up about removing her decade-old breast implants, and now detailed the products that go into her skincare routine.

"I'm feeling the colourful eyeliner trend that I'm very late on," she shared in an Instagram video, with a caption breakdown exactly what skincare products she uses underneath.

"For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself," Teigen wrote.

Now, before we get into what the products are, let us preface: these are expensive products and if you'd ever want to replicate her exact routine, it would cost you a casual $1,187 AUD.

So to help us all out, we've included all the products Teigen uses and explained exactly what they do. (Feel free to go forth and google cheaper alternatives if you're so inclined.)

First up, Teigen begins her daily skincare routine with iS Clinical Cleansing Complex ($72 AUD), a gel-based cleanser that provides a deep cleanse without stripping the skin's essential natural oils.

Next, she uses the iS Clinical Moisturizing Complex (which unfortunately isn't available in Australia), an anti-ageing face cream that aims to reduce fine lines and shield the skin from environmental damage.

"The iS Clinical cleanser and the lotion is the only thing I use consistently and they've always been so good to me," Teigen shared, adding that she also uses the Control Corrective Oil Free Sunscreen SPF 30 (again, unavailable here. Sorry.)

She follows that up with the luxurious La Mer Crème de la Mer ($470 AUD), a rich, velvety moisturiser that reduces inflammation and tightens pores.

And luckily for us, Teigen has included one very cheap skincare product that she swears by.

When her skin is congested she applies the Biore Deep Cleansing Pore Strips (just $5.99 AUD!) and uses Dr Simon Ourian's Firm and Fade Cream (that is no longer available anywhere).

She also gets her facials from celebrity plastic surgeon, Dr Jason Diamond (which we don't know the cost of but let's just assume it will be a lot.)

Lastly, Teigen points to Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peel Pads ($141 AUD) as one of her "most important products". The pre-soaked pads gently buff away dead skin cells while brightening and smoothing the skin.

"You'll notice a HUGE difference," she writes at the end of her caption.

So there you have it: that's what a $1,187 skincare routine looks like. If only it could guarantee us skin like Chrissy Teigen's.

Feature image: Instagram/@chrissyteigen

