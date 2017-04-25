Chrissie Swan slams Kyle and Jackie O's "appalling" Logies stunt.

There was one stunt on the Logies red carpet which radio host Chrissie Swan believes should have been “roundly slammed”.

On Sunday night Peter Deppeler – better known as Intern Pete from the Kyle and Jackie O Show – worked the red carpet dressed only in his underwear, he was also painted gold to resemble the Gold Logie.

Intern Pete was accompanied by two little people, who were dressed and painted to look like the Silver Logie statues.

Flanked by the two people of short stature, Intern Pete moved around the red carpet, taking photos for social media, and interviewing celebrities like Bec Judd, Sophie Monk, Casey Donovan and The Bachelor’s Richie Strahan and Alex Nation.

Although some people commented on initial social media posts, saying that they thought Intern Pete’s antics were inappropriate, they mostly slipped by unnoticed.

“I think this is so derogatory to them. Not even funny,” one person commented.

“Who thought that was a good idea?” added another.

On Tuesday morning comedian Joel Creasey posted a photo to Instagram of him being interviewed by the trio on the red carpet, adding the caption “So…err..what did you get up to on the weekend?”

Chrissie Swan – who is friends with Joel – was quick to comment on the post, writing: “I honestly can’t believe this hasn’t been roundly slammed. Appalling.”

Although a few people have jumped on the comments to agree with Chrissie, most people have remained silent.

“This is gross. Not you, Joel. You are perfection. Just so wrong on so many levels @chrissieswan I’m with you on this!” wrote one person.

