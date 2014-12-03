Our radios are feeling a little bit sad this week and a whole lot less entertaining.

They know that come Friday afternoon at about 4pm, there will be a special voice missing from the airwaves: Chrissie Swan‘s voice.

The radio host, who has become one of the most popular radio personalities while hosting Chrissie and Jane for Breakfast on MixFM (soon to be entirely re-branded as KIIS FM) with Jane Hall for three years, has been let go from the station.

This week, Chrissie and Jane will host their last breakfast show (the future of the 3 pm Pick-Up show is still undecided, though looking unlikely). In her typical straight-shooting way, Chrissie has posted a photo on Facebook, laughing at the station’s attitude to her leaving. A billboard of Chrissie and Jane was already taken down, before the show had ended.

Out with the old, in with the bubble wrap.

No explanation has been put forth as to why Chrissie has been let go. Chrissie told news.com.au “I don’t know what I’m going to do next, but I’m still going to be working… I’m just hunting and gathering information and I’m just getting it all on the table and probably in a couple of weeks I will make those big decisions.”

We look forward to it, Chrissie. Meanwhile, we’ll be clutching our radios like teddy bears, missing you.