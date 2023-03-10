'Lazy makeup' and a sleep obsession: The 5 beauty rules Chrissie Swan swears by.

In Mamamia's My Beauty Rules series, we ask celebrities to share their non-negotiable do's and don'ts when it comes to beauty and wellbeing. This week, media icon Chrissie Swan gets honest about ageing, 'lazy girl' makeup, and her newfound sleep obsession.

Chrissie Swan has been one of the most recognisable faces in Australia's TV and radio scene for decades.

But despite being a household name, she's always felt so damn relatable.

We caught up with Chrissie at the launch of Priceline Pharmacy's "I'm Me" campaign, a celebration of ageing, to quiz her on her beauty rules - and can confirm, she radiates just as much in real life as she does on telly.

Watch: Chrissie Swan plays the lying game. Post continues below.

Off the back of Priceline's recent research, it was found that 44 per cent of women over 40 feel invisible.

When it comes to Chrissie's own experience with ageing and the changes she's noticed, the 49-year-old told us it's different for everyone.

"I actually don’t think too much about it! I truly believe age is just a number and I feel the same inside as I always have," she said.

"I suppose the one thing that’s changed as I’ve gotten older - I'm more secure in myself and my place in the world. I think that it’s easier to put myself first, ask myself the hard questions and do what pleases me sometimes."

Here's what else she told us.

1. Keep trying new things.

When we asked Chrissie for her advice to other women in their 40s, 50s and beyond, she hit us with another piece of wisdom - explaining that reaching midlife should be all about embracing fun and loving yourself for who you are.

"Keep living! Keep trying new things," she told us. "Do things that make you feel alive and frighten you. Don’t ‘shut up shop’ because you’re over 40."

2. Face oil, always.

One of the main things we learnt? When it comes Chrissie's approach to beauty, she likes to keep things pretty simple - but there are a few non-negotiables in her skincare routine.

"I use La Roche-Posay Foaming Cleanser every day in the shower and at night I use a good face oil - The Jojoba Company Australian Jojoba oil has been on heavy rotation for the last couple of years," she said. "I [also] whack on some retinol when I remember."

"I’ve just discovered the Avène Soothing Radiance Mask which I’m loving for the quick pick-me-up."

3. Wear makeup that makes you feel good.

Here's the thing with makeup, and beauty in general - there are no hard and fast 'rules'. If it works for you and makes you feel good - you do you.

For Chrissie, she's found a bunch of tried-and-true staples that just *work* for her face - so she sticks with them.

The best part? They're super affordable.

We love to see it.

"I’m sure I should change things, but I guess I’m stuck in the '90s! Not much has changed - my makeup has been the same for years," she shares.

According to Chrissie, she's not particularly loyal to certain products - and tends to play the field. However, there are a few Holy Grail staples she absolutely swears by.

She said, "I always have Revolution Eyebrow Pencil and Maybelline Liquid Eyeliner on me."

"I’m not loyal to a mascara and use whatever I can - but rarely waterproof, as I’m not mad about the extra steps I need at night to remove it."

We feel you, Chrissie!

"I’m a lazy makeup gal. Love a cheek tint. Love a bronzer."

4. Prioritise sleep.

As for some of the main changes she's made on the health and wellness front, Chrissie said these days she definitely prioritises sleep more than she did in the past - especially since she finished up with her gruelling morning shifts.

"SLEEP! I’m obsessed with it. I think it’s my superpower now that I’m not doing breakfast radio anymore."

"I was sleep deprived for over 20 years - between my job and having three kids. So sleep is key for my mood and just so I can enjoy myself every day."

5. Spend some time alone.

If you follow Chrissie on Instagram, you'll notice one thing: The woman loves to walk.

And for good reason.

As she explained on The Imperfects podcast, it was the ideal way for her to just... be alone. Away from the kids and the chaos.

"I realised that I hadn't been alone for 10 years," she said. "I'd never been by myself, I went to a studio with lots of people. I had a house full of people, everywhere I went was people, and I love people. But I needed time alone."

"To get some time alone is really, really hard," she added. "That's why we hide in toilets. And I thought, I've got to get out of this house, what can I do that is still acceptable?"

Walking.

As she told Mamamia, "I walk everywhere and I go crazy and get very unsettled in my brain if I don’t."

Did we mention she's relatable?

Feature image: Instagram; @chrissieswan.