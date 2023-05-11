'I love you so much.' Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Aussie musician G Flip are married.

There has been a secret Selling Sunset wedding!

Chrishell Stause surprised fans by announcing she is now married to Australian musician G Flip after a year of dating.

The 41-year-old reality star shared a beautiful Instagram reel to celebrate the release of G Flip’s new song, 'I’ll Be Your Man', before the video ended with an image of the pair standing at the altar.

"Love doesn't always go as planned… sometimes it's immeasurably better," Stause wrote.

A source then confirmed the happy news to People magazine.

"They found love together in an unexpected place but nothing has ever felt more real to them," the source said.

Stause first confirmed she was dating G Flip, who is non-binary, during the season five reunion of Selling Sunset in 2022.

It came five months after she split from her boss, Jason Oppenheim, who couldn’t decide if he wanted to have children despite Stause expressing a strong desire to start a family.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip," Chrishell said at the time.

She went on to explain she "was probably as surprised as anyone", but was enjoying life and "having a lot of fun".

“They are an extremely talented musician. It started because I was just going to be in their (music) video,” she added.

Image: Getty.

Friends of the pair, including Stause’s Selling Sunset co-star Emma Hernan, left messages of congratulations on the Instagram post.

"I’m dying! I’ve been waiting for this post all day! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world. I love you to the moon and back," Hernan wrote.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old G Flip replied: "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words… you make me so happy. Thank you."

In an interview earlier this year with Vogue Australia, the couple spoke about the moment they first kissed at a party in LA.

Stause revealed she "thought (she) was still straight at the time" but couldn’t deny the attraction.

"It opened my brain up to the fact that I'm attracted to energy, not whatever physical thing that people have in their head, I don’t have a type," she said.

But despite clearly being madly in love, the pair admit they’ve faced hurtful trolling about their relationship.

"Of course, we had supportive messages, but it was an unbelievable flood of trolling," Stause said.

"Every day I'm seeing, like, three positive comments and then hundreds of puke emojis and midlife crisis comments. At first, it felt so heavy, like, 'What have you done?' because it brought all this negativity to G's life."

G Flip – who is originally from Melbourne – is set to appear in the sixth season of Selling Sunset when it airs later this month, so here’s hoping we get to see some more wedding content very soon!

Feature image: Getty.