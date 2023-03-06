Last year, Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith. He's just blamed Jada Pinkett Smith.

A year on from the infamous Oscars slap, Chris Rock and Will Smith are back in the headlines.

Rock broke his silence on the slap 'heard around the world' during his Netflix comedy special, Selective Outrage, which aired on Sunday, and he did not hold back.

The 58-year-old accused Smith of practising "selective outrage" and pointed out that he "had nothing to do with" the slap.

He also had a few things to say about Jada Pinkett Smith and Meghan Markle.

Here are the four moments from the Netflix special that everyone is talking about.

1. He talked about that time he got "smacked at the f***ing Oscars".

Let's start here, shall we?

After hinting at the slap during the beginning of the show, Rock spent the final minutes of the special directly addressing what went down between him and Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars.

"A year ago last week, I got smacked at the f***ing Oscars by this motherf*****," he said.

"A lot of people are like, did it hurt? It still hurts! I got 'Summertime' ringing in my ears. But I'm not a victim, baby. You will never see me on Oprah, it’s not gonna happen. No, I took that hit like [professional boxer] Pacquiao."

Rock then pointed out that Smith is "significantly bigger" than he is.

"This guy does movies with his shirt off. You’ll never see me do a movie with my shirt off," he said.

"You've never seen me do a movie with my shirt off. If I'm in a movie getting open heart surgery, I got on a sweater. Will Smith played Muhammed Ali in a movie! You think I auditioned for that part? I played Pookie in New Jack City... Even in animation, he's bigger: I'm a zebra, he's a shark."

The actor and comedian closed the show answering a question he's commonly asked.

"A lot of people go, 'Chris, how come you didn't do nothing back?' Because I've got parents! That's why. Because I was raised," he explained.

"You know what my parents taught me? Don't fight in front of white people!"

2. Then he kind of blamed... Jada Pinkett Smith?

After addressing the slap, Rock accused Smith of practising "selective outrage" and alleged Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, was to blame thanks to her previous "entanglement".

"Everybody knows what the f*** happened... Everybody that really knows, knows I had nothing to do with that... For people that don’t know, well everybody knows, but Will Smith’s wife was f***ing her son’s friend. Okay? I normally would not talk about this s***, but for some reason they put it on the internet," said Rock, seemingly referencing Pinkett Smith's affair with rapper Augustus Alsina, which the couple discussed on her Facebook series Red Table Talk.

"We’ve all been cheated on. Everybody in here been cheated on. None of us has ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us… on television. She hurt him way more than he hurt me."

Rock claimed he even reached out to Smith after the episode aired.

"Everybody in the world called him a b**** I tried to call the motherf***** I tried to call that man and give him my condolences. He didn’t pick up for me."

"Everybody called him a b*tch and who does he hit? Me."

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. Post continues below.

3. He had a little something to say about Meghan Markle.

During the show, Rock took a dig at Meghan Markle after she claimed the royal family had "concerns" about just "how dark" their son, Archie, might be, during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

"Like, who is this girl Meghan Markle? Seems like a nice lady – just complaining. Like, didn’t she hit the light-skinned lottery?" Rock said.

"It’s the royal family," he said, adding that they are the "OGs of racism".

"You didn’t Google these motherf***ers? What the f**k is she talking about, she didn’t know?... That’s like marrying into the Budweiser family and going, 'They drink a lot'."

Rock went on to say "some of the s***" Meghan went through was not racism and rather just "in-law s***".

"She's complaining – I’m like, 'What the f*** is she talking about? They're so racist, they wanted to know how brown the baby was going to be?'" he said.

"I'm like, 'That’s not racist.' 'Cause even black people want to know how brown the baby gon' be. S***. We check behind them ears."

4. And finally, he told a nice little story about the time he helped get his daughter kicked out of school.

Outside of Will Smith and Meghan Markle, Rock also opened up about his personal life, recalling the time he got his 20-year-old daughter, Lola Simone Rock, kicked out of school.

While on a class trip to Portugal, "Lola and four of her little white girlfriends decided they were bored," he said, explaining that the five girls decided to sneak out and go drinking, but got caught.

"Of course they got busted. Rich white schools, they don’t play that s***."

Lola Simone Rock, Chris Rock and actress Katherine Herzer at Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in 2015. Image: Kevin Winter/Getty.

Rock's ex-wife and the other parents of the students involved decided they wanted to pay for a lawyer and "sue" the school if the girls got kicked out.

But the actor wanted his daughter to learn a lesson and asked the dean to "kick [his] daughter out of this school".

"They kicked her out. They kicked them all out, but they kicked my child out first."

Feature Image: Getty/Netflix.