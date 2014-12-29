News
The funniest, loveliest Hollywood couple just announced their divorce.

So sad.

Comedian and voice of Madagascar‘s Marty the Zebra, Chris Rock, 49, and his beautiful wife, Malaak Compton-Rock, 45, confirm they are splitting after 19 years of marriage.

Malaak said this on their divorce:

“After much contemplation and 19 years of marriage, Chris and I have decided to go our separate ways. While recognising that this is a significant change, my children remain at the center of my life and their well-being is my top priority.”


Chris and Malaak have two girls together, 12-year-old Lola Simone and 10-year-old Zahra Savannah.

We are sending them well wishes during this hard time.

