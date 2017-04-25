Chris Pratt's video reminds us why dieting is actually the worst.

Chris Pratt, star of Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy, is currently on a diet and not one single part of his being is remotely okay with that.

The 37-year-old actor is slimming down for his upcoming role in Jurassic World 2, and has been issued a strict meal plan.

It doesn’t help that he’s unable to pronounce most of the ‘snacks’ (that word is misleading – snacks are meant to be fun) that are allowed on his diet.

Pratt is dealing with the unimaginable emotional turmoil by uploading videos to his Instagram account titled #WHATSMYSNACK. Mostly, he just ‘accidentally’ eats things that are definitely meant for the following day, and tries to get excited about seaweed.

Not that I needed reminding, but Pratt just goes to show the one million reasons why dieting is always the worst idea.

We’re all for a healthy, balanced diet, and maybe holding back on the chocolate every now and then, but half a pistachio nut?

Well that’s just tragic.