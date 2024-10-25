A 41-year-old man is in talks to play the most boring Disney prince of all time.

Chris Hemsworth is in talks to play Prince Charming and I think that's enough, actually. We can wrap up this whole remake extravaganza, right here and now.

The 41-year-old actor is being 'eyed' by Disney for the film, per Deadline and Variety. Which, unfortunately, does give this wild casting choice some legs.

Helmed by the delightful Paddington director Paul King, the new film will focus on Prince Charming as the main character — though, it hasn't been specified whether or not his character will be tied to Cinderella herself.

My gripes are two fold: this man is a little bit too old to play Prince Charming, and also why would we want a solo movie about the most boring prince of them all?

This diva is so boring, why is he getting a movie? Image: Disney.

Prince Charming is a general name given to any random side-character prince in pop culture, sure. But in the world of Disney, he's the guy Cinderella meets and falls in love with.

He says and does… like… nothing to warrant being interesting enough for a breakout film. I can think of several other princes I'd prefer to see score their own movie.

Li Shang from Mulan is hot, can fight, and sings a sensational musical number. Kristoff Bjorgman from Frozen was raised by trolls and lives a dangerous life on the ice (intrigue!). Flynn Ryder from Tangled is a quick-talking thief with one hell of a backstory.

Prince Charming is dull, plain and lives in a palace. Oh yeah, sounds compelling.

Meanwhile, Cinderella is kind, smart, hard-working and stunning. That's why she was worth traversing the kingdom for, with a glass slipper in hand. And honestly, that's his best and only moment worth talking about.

So, what are we going to do? See the story from his perspective? Meh.

At this stage, the plot of Prince Charming's movie is yet to be revealed. If it's a flash forward to their life in the future, I'm not sure I get the point.

If I wanted to see what a 40-something prince was doing with his life, I could look at Prince William. And it looks like he's drinking a lot of tea, growing a beard, and walking around a lot. Not a whole lot of 'breakout film'-worthy content.

If the new movie is a flashback to the days before he met Cinderella… please explain, because again I'll point out this actor is in his 40s.

Now, before you get mad at me for being 'ageist' I have to say, that is just bananas. Chris Hemsworth is charming and funny and unbelievably beautiful. I have eyes! I'm aware, I've been here since the Summer Bay days when he would've been the right age for this role.

He's actually probably too good looking and charismatic to play the wet blanket that is Prince Charming, if we're being real, so I understand the urge to cast him and bring some sparkle to this character.

But it would be really odd to watch him on the hunt for Cinderella, who is notoriously a teenager.

Why not cast someone up-and-coming (and age appropriate) for the role, instead? I'm envisioning Harris Dickinson or Nicholas Galitzine and I'm not mad about that.

We don't need to put the same three huge Hollywood stars in everything.

Chris you beautiful man, why are we playing a boring prince? Image: Getty.

Now if it's an entirely new venture for Prince Charming…. then I don't know.

If it comes out this is a modern adaptation of the story, with Hemsworth playing a handsome leading man looking for his age-appropriate love match, then I will grab my popcorn and plonk myself in the nearest theatre.

If it's revealed this is a weird, dark and brooding film, like the Snow White and the Huntsman adaptations he was in, then perhaps I'll see it and become obsessed.

I'll be more than happy to eat my words if they reveal the plot to be something new and interesting.

But for now, I hate it here.

Feature Image: Getty.