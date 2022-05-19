Everything we've learnt from Chris Dawson's murder trial so far.

Four decades after his wife's disappearance, Chris Dawson is currently standing trial for the murder of mother-of-two Lynette Dawson.

The 73-year-old former teacher and rugby league player has pleaded not guilty to his wife's murder. However, the Crown alleges he killed Lynette and disposed of her body to be in a relationship with his former student, known as JC. She cannot be identified for legal reasons.

33-year-old Lynette vanished from the couple's Bayview home in Sydney in January 1982.

The judge-alone trial is currently in its second week, with the NSW Supreme Court hearing from Dawson's former student and brother-in-law.

Here's what we've learnt from the trial so far.

Dawson allegedly called his student "beautiful bub" and left her secret love letters.

On Wednesday, the court heard Dawson would call his former student "petal" and his "beautiful bub", and left secret love letters in her schoolbag.

The woman, known only as JC, said Dawson wanted to teach her after spotting her in the playground.

"He told me that he had seen me in the playground the year before when I was 15 and decided that he would like to get to know me better because I was attractive to him," she said.

The court was also told Dawson pursued JC through the final years of high school, leaving notes of love and affection in her schoolbag in 1980 and 1981.

In one Christmas card, referring to JC as "petal", Dawson wrote of his love towards his student before signing off as "God".

JC said this was Dawson's self-appointed nickname to disguise who he was because she was only 16 at the time.

Another card sent by Dawson on JC's birthday in 1981 referred to her as his "lovely beautiful bub".

She said this attention from Dawson, who she felt could be trusted as her teacher, was different from her life at home where her parents would drink heavily and her stepfather was controlling, violent and abusive towards her mother.

Dawson accused of making his wife fall asleep by giving her alcohol.

JC said she would spend the night at Dawson's home while she was hired to babysit his children and would swim topless in his pool, and that he kissed her for the first time while giving her a driving lesson.

The court heard Dawson made his wife sleep by giving her alcohol so he could have sex with JC in the final months of 1981.

At the time, she says she stayed with the Dawsons to study for the HSC away from domestic violence occurring at home.

Dawson's former brother-in-law believes he is guilty.

On Wednesday, Dawson's former brother-in-law, Greg Simms, told the court he believed the former rugby league player was guilty of murdering his wife.

"You have taken the view, haven't you, that Mr Dawson is guilty?" Dawson's barrister, Pauline David, asked.

"I believe so, yes," Simms replied.

The barrister suggested Simms had painted her client in an unfair light because he was desperate to get closure about Dawson's disappearance.

Simms said his attitude towards Dawson and his beliefs about what happened to his sister shifted after a discussion in early 1990 when JC said Dawson had wanted to hire a hitman to get rid of his wife.

Simms' wife Merilyn Simms also took the stand, saying the last time she spoke to Lynette was in October 1981.

At the time, Lynette was very upset, saying her husband was angry and evasive, and that their sexual relations had broken down.

She described a phone call from Dawson in September 1982, almost 10 months after Lynette's disappearance, when his two children were visiting their family farm. At the time, Dawson accused the Simms family of abducting the children and secretly taking them to see his wife.

"He was very angry and agitated, and he said that he wanted Lyn to come back, he wanted to see her walk in the door, and that he missed her," she said.

Dawson's ex-student says he groomed her.

A former student has accused alleged murderer Chris Dawson of grooming and abusing her in high school before the pair entering into a relationship.

Giving evidence under cross-examination on Thursday the woman, only known as JC, denied she had fallen in love with Dawson, now 73, as her high school teacher in 1980. She said his behaviour towards her was inappropriate because she was only a child at the time.

"He groomed me and abused me and insisted that I marry him," she told the court.

Dawson's barrister Pauline David suggested JC had been the one who first approached her client in high school to discuss her troubled home life.

Ms David also suggested JC had lied about Dawson arranging for her to be in his class because he thought she was attractive and said the teacher's behaviour towards JC in 1980 was entirely appropriate.

"You ... went out of your way to find time with Mr Dawson," Ms David said.

"No," JC replied.

Ex-student says she was Dawson's sex slave.

From the witness box earlier on Thursday, JC said she moved into Dawson's home in Bayview, Sydney, in the days after his wife Lynette's disappearance in January 1982 and was treated as a sex slave, housekeeper and babysitter.

The woman, known only as JC, said that in August 1982 she was unhappy living in the teacher's Bayview, Sydney, home.

She told the court she was left looking after the Dawsons' two young daughters as an 18-year-old at the time, because Lynette Dawson had vanished in January that year.

"I was 18. I was taking care of two children, having to learn to cook, having to learn to clean, having to learn to be the substitute housekeeper, sex slave, stepmother, babysitter, slave," JC told the NSW Supreme Court.

JC described a car trip with Dawson, now 73, to a building south of the Sydney Harbour Bridge in late 1981. With JC still in her school uniform, the pair stopped at the building with a chain link fence and he went inside.

When Dawson returned, JC said he had tried to hire a hitman to kill his wife but opted not to because innocent people would be hurt.

A plan over Christmas 1981 for the pair to start a new life in Queensland was aborted when JC felt sick on the drive there and wanted to return to Sydney as she missed her family.

Wanting out of the relationship at the time, JC told the court she took a trip up to South West Rocks with her family in early January 1982. On a phone call during this trip, Dawson told JC his wife had left him, the court heard.

"He said, 'Lyn's gone, she's not coming back. Come back to Sydney and help me look after the children and be with me'."

Returning to the Dawsons' Bayview home, JC said no one else was there. She moved in and a few weeks later was allowed to pick some of Ms Dawson's clothing to keep as her own.

She described the wardrobe in the Dawsons' bedroom as bursting with clothes, and said Ms Dawson's jewellery including two diamond rings had been left there.

When asked where his wife was, JC said Dawson gave various explanations including that she had gone away with "religious people" and that she had been seen variously in Perth or the NSW Central Coast.

JC said she was sceptical of the explanations, describing them as a way to "fob her off" and shut her up, and saying Dawson never provided any concrete evidence behind his claims.

On their wedding day in January 1984, JC claims Dawson grabbed her by the throat without warning.

In December that year, the court heard the couple moved into a Gold Coast bushland property surrounded by a six-foot tall chain-wire fence. JC called it "The Compound", saying she felt like a prisoner there.

She described how Dawson would forbid her to have social contact, cut up her credit card, and got physically violent in an argument over when she was allowed to wear a g-string.

The topic of Ms Dawson's disappearance was brought up only once as the relationship deteriorated, the court was told.

"I said, 'You got rid of your first wife, you could easily get rid of me'," JC said.

After the couple separated in 1990, JC met with Ms Dawson's brother Greg Simms and his wife Merilyn on the Central Coast. She said she decided to go to the police after realising that the stories Dawson had told the Simms about Lynette's disappearance contradicted what he had told her.

The judge-alone trial continues.

- With AAP.

