Bec Judd's husband Chris has just responded to the Tony Jones kiss saga.

You’ve got to give it to the Judd family: despite their glowy complexions and healthy bank accounts, they never take themselves too seriously.

In the wake of what I’m now calling Kissgate (where Channel Nine’s Tony Jones SUPER AWKWARDLY tried and failed to kiss coworker Bec Judd’s cheek live on air), husband and AFL star Chris Judd has silenced his wife’s critics.

Listen: Monique Bowley, Mia Freedman and Kate De Brito discuss that infamous kiss and whether Bec had the right to say no. Post continues below.

This evening, he’s posed for a photo with the newsreader at the centre of the “controversy” himself.

The footy great bumped into Jones while appearing on Channel Nine’s Footy Classified, and by the looks of it, there are certainly no hard feelings between the trio.

So how did he do it? By planting a big, wet kiss on the newsreader’s cheek… obviously.

So simple, yet so freakin’ brilliant.

Bravo, Chris. Bravo.

Want more Bec Judd? Listen to her speak to Holly Wainwright on I Don’t Know How She Does It

