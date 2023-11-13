The first marriage Kim Kardashian officiated is already over.

It's been a big, dramatic year for celebrity divorces, but how about a celebrity marriage AND divorce in the same year? That's still a little unique.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton has filed for divorce from actor Lukas Gage, six months after their April wedding in Vegas.

What made the wedding noteworthy at the time was that it was officiated by Kim Kardashian.

And what makes the divorce even more noteworthy now is that it was featured on The Kardashians reality show ONE DAY before their listed separation date.

The wedding aired during the show on November 9, and Appleton's filing stated he and Gage split on November 10.

Image: Instagram @kimkardashian.

In divorce documents, obtained by TMZ because of course, he cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, and stated they had a prenup in place – advice Kardashian gave them during a The Kardashians scene.

Neither Appleton, Gage, or Kardashian for that matter, have publicly commented on their divorce news just yet.

Appleton, 40, and Gage, 28, got hitched with the help of Kardashian and Shania Twain in a Vegas ceremony at the Little White Chapel in April. They had gone public with their relationship in February during a trip to Mexico, and were engaged only a few weeks before marrying.

"This was so much fun," Kardashian said in a confessional after the wedding aired. "I married my first couple. We put so much love in the world. I'm so happy for them."

The obvious follow up question is; how is Kardashian's lawyer dream coming along? Because being able to both marry AND divorce couples would be kind of genius.

Feature image: Instagram @kimkardashian.