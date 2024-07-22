Chloe Morello told us the secret to better makeup. And it involves the 'dot method'.

When you think of beauty vloggers, chances are you think of Chloe Morello. She's the OG. Beauty royalty. And whenever she recommends something, you know it's got to be good.

So, you can only imagine our excitement when she joined Lucy Neville on our very own You Beauty podcast. And yes, we had a good nosy through her entire makeup bag to uncover her go-to products for everything from everyday glam to maximalist looks.

During our chat, there was one juicy nugget that we need to discuss: Chloe's failsafe beauty hack, which racked up over 13 million views on YouTube.

Watch: Speaking of Chloe Morello, here's she talks dermaplaning and why she shaves her face before she puts on makeup. Post continues below.

It's called the 'dot method' hack — and yes, we've even tried it for ourselves!

In case you haven't heard of it, let us (or Chloe, rather), explain.

"I get all my cream products — because like I said, I love cream products — and I'll dot them around my face," said the Aussie beauty influencer.

As she goes on to share, it's kind of like a 'paint by numbers' technique for a lighter, fresher look. She basically starts off applying her concealer, foundation, bronzer and blush in little dots across her face.

Image: Instagram/@chloemorello

"Cream products sort of start setting quickly sometimes, so I take my setting spray — and you can be a little bit more heavy-handed with it — because you want to like moisten it all again," explained Chloe.

Next, she blends it out. "Take your sponge or your brush, and start blending it out like from the lightest product."

"So, highlighter and foundation down to the darkest colour. But it's all one layer — it's not like you're putting foundation, blush, and everything on top of one another. It's a single layer of makeup. It looks really natural."

Want to listen to the full episode? Go on then! Check it out below.





In between blending, Chloe said she uses setting spray to keep the product on her face creamy and blendable, adding that it helps the base "stay really well."

Not only does it make for a lasting base, but it also saves product, too! We love.

After posting the hack on TikTok, Chloe's 'one layer' method went viral, with celebrities like Jessica Alba trying out the technique for herself. "It with really cool to see!" Chloe shared.

When it comes to what's actually kicking around in her makeup bag, the beauty guru shared a bunch of affordable goodies she's always reaching for, like the crowd-favourite Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick, $16.69.

Also on rotation was Maybelline Tattoo Gel Eyeliner, $17.99, while spendier buys like Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation $68 made the cut when it comes to base makeup.

"It's one that I keep going back to," Chloe told Lucy. "I have an oily T-zone and it just balances everything out. Doesn't look too matte, [it doesn't] dry me out and it doesn't look too shiny. It's just that really nice soft matte. It's really flawless full-coverage foundation I always reach for it and repurchase it."

"It doesn't oxidize and go patchy. It's so flawless like the entire time you wear it."

Ahem... don't mind us while we add to cart.

Have you tried the dot method hack before? Or any of the above products? What are your thoughts? Share with is in the comment section below.

Feature image: Instagram/@chloemorello.