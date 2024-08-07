Today is a historic step towards cheaper childcare in Australia.

I have an 18-month-old and I'd like to have a second child. But one of the main things pulsing *warning, warning* in my head at the thought is the cost of daycare.

From a family planning perspective, I would like the gap between my children to not be more than a few years. But from a financial perspective, it paints a grim picture.

The cost of one child going to daycare is exorbitant but the cost of two, simultaneously, is eye-watering.

I don't want to be a (full-time) stay at home parent. My husband, as the primary earner, simply can't afford to be. So where does that leave us?

Financially, childcare costs are leaving couples scrambling.

Today, finally, we've seen some tangible movement in the right direction.

Overnight the Albanese government announced sweeping changes that aim to 'fell two birds with one stone,' funding a 15 per cent wage increase for Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) workers, phased over two years.

Announcing the changes, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "Early educators shape lives and change lives. We can never thank them enough for what they do—but we can make sure they are properly valued and fairly paid. Today our Government is doing just that.

"Knowing your child is safe, happy and learning alongside their friends is priceless. Giving the next generation the best start in life is essential. Today we deliver fair pay for the people who make this possible."

It's a well-deserved pay bump for a workforce that has been disregarded for too long, and while the pay rise is primarily designed to relieve the pressures on stretched childhood educators, it also has a specific stipulation designed to help parents. After all, it’s a key part of the government’s Cheaper Child Care plan to reduce the costs of early-childhood care.

The stipulation is that for centres to receive the 15 per cent wage raise, they will not be able to increase their fees by more than 4.4 per cent over the next 12 months, starting today, August 8, 2024. This condition is designed to put downward pressure on the rising costs of child care for families.

I know, I know, it's not a huge win for parents. Costs for us aren't decreasing, but at least they won't be continuing to climb.

But the reason it's exciting is because for so long we've been promised movement on the cost of childcare. Labor went to the 2022 federal election with the ambition of delivering universal child care, something they reiterated this year as a primary goal.

That's never going to be something that happens overnight. The Albanese government has boosted childcare subsidies (which did help cut costs for some families) and kicked off Productivity Commission and Australian Competition and Consumer Commission investigations into the sector. But this announcement is important because it sends a message.

By committing to a decent wage increase for educators, the Albanese government has committed to important economic reform for women in an overwhelmingly female sector.

As Goodstart Early Learning, Australia’s largest not for profit provider of long day care said, as reported by The Sector, the announcement is one which will go down in history as being a significant commitment to pay equity "and supporting women’s workforce participation".

It's also been welcomed with excitement by the Community Child Care Association (CCC) and Community Early Learning Australia (CELA).

Minister for Education, Jason Clare, said, "A pay rise for every early childhood educator is good for our workforce, good for families and good our economy."

Albanese added, "Importantly, this agreement will also keep fees down for families. Our cheaper childcare policy already delivered increased subsidies to over a million families. This will provide even more cost of living relief.

"This brings together the priorities that drive our government: real help with the cost of living, fair wages for workers, investing in the future and economic equality for women."

Perhaps it's problematic to be this excited over a long overdue pay rise (that is actually smaller than what the industry was calling for), and a promised freeze to daycare fees.

But when the challenges of the childcare industry have been ignored for so long, we need to celebrate the win, even if they aren't as big as we hoped.

In March this year childcare reform campaign Thrive by Five spearheaded a proposal for childcare fees to be slashed to $10 a day, under a plan to make it a "universal right".

They charted a path to get us there in 10 years, showing that it is a very tangible reality.

The fact that the Albanese government have today proven that they're willing to play ball, and that they are starting to follow through on their promises to move towards these goals is exciting.

For so long we've just been dealt empty promises.

This is great news for childcare educators. It's great news for women. And it's a step in the right direction for families.

