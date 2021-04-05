'I was raped at 13. My perpetrator’s punishment was 200 hours of community service.'

When Ashleigh Rae’s rapist was sentenced, she froze.

She was being told to move - to clear the way for the next case - but she couldn't move her arms or her legs. It was like she was experiencing sleep paralysis, except she was awake and inside a courtroom.

“I cried. I just stood there crying. I didn't know what to make of it,” she tells Mamamia.

When Ashleigh was 13 years old, she was sexually assaulted by a man she met on a family camping trip.

Michael Johnson, then 18, repeatedly raped the Year 8 student and as a result, she experienced debilitating trauma.

In 2017, when Ashleigh was in her mid-twenties, she walked into her local police station to report her rapist. It came four years after she had suffered a mental breakdown and was diagnosed with chronic PTSD.

In January 2020, her rapist pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual penetration of a child under 16, and one count of an indecent act with a child, for the 2004 and 2005 offences.

But Johnson wouldn’t spend even one night behind bars despite his admission that he repeatedly raped a child. Instead, he was sentenced to 200 hours of community corrections order.

“I don't think someone who has committed offences against a child should be picking up rubbish or scrubbing graffiti and then going to therapy. I don’t believe that’s rehabilitative," Ashleigh says.

“I just thought, 'Really? That's going to teach them not to commit sexual assaults? That's going to instill a lesson about rape?' I don't think so.”

Watch: The hidden numbers of women and violence. Post continues below video.

Johnson was also put on the sex offender registry for life. Until he wasn’t.

Exactly two months after his sentence, Ashleigh picked up the phone from an unknown number.

“It was the sex offender registry saying that the offender was applying for an exemption and that he was probably going to get it,” she recalls.

He did. Ashleigh’s offender was taken off the sex offender register because he was between the age of 18 and 19 years old when he committed the crime.

“It's basically like a ‘young and dumb’ exemption,” Ashleigh explains. “It was shocking to me that he was trusted, like all other 18-year-olds, to participate in democratic processes, entrusted to drive a vehicle on the road safely, entrusted to behave like an adult in society and yet when he had committed an offence against a child, it felt like it was dismissed and diminished by the public at large.

“It felt like people looked at this as though it's just ‘teenagers being teenagers’. It's not. There is a serious power imbalance and there is nothing that can excuse what he did.”

Ashleigh has had to shoulder the consequences of his actions, untold times more so than he will ever have to.

In her adult life, Ashleigh has not been able to work. In fact, she has lived in poverty for most of it - unable to buy many of life’s necessities, like sanitaries. It is because of her PTSD, thanks to the abuse of this man, that she has so far been unable to find a stable job that works within the parameters of her mental health.

“Many employers don't understand how to work with anyone who is going through a mental health crisis or condition,” she explains. “The workplace I was previously part of really railroaded me out of my job. They didn't want to work with anyone who was going to have a complex life outside of the workplace and who had different needs.”

Her perpetrator, meantime, had enjoyed a more prosperous life.

“He'd started a business, he'd gotten married, he'd had a baby with another on the way and he had bought a house. He was living a pretty good life - which says a lot about how we treat victims versus perpetrators...

“And then there I am,” she continues, “I live in poverty. I'm not able to maintain a job because of my mental health.”

Ashleigh Rae has been unable to work due to her PTSD. Image: Supplied.

After her court case, Ashleigh learnt that if she wanted to speak publicly about her rape, she could find herself in prison, after the Victorian Government quietly introduced changes to the Judicial Proceedings Reports Act in February 2020. This meant it was illegal for anyone to publish information that identifies a victim of sexual assault in Victoria.

"I was infuriated when I realised that I was in breach of the law and suddenly I could technically face up to three months in jail," she reflects. "That really terrified me, and I was really enraged. How is it possible that suddenly I'm the one who could be facing prison time and having a criminal record? I haven't done anything wrong."

Ashleigh was part of the #LetUsSpeak campaign, launched by journalist and sexual assault survivor Nina Funnell, which resulted in the government scrapping the law last November.

For more reasons than one, Ashleigh's recovery process didn't end with her rapist’s sentence. Compounding Ashleigh's distress was her poverty, and the fact that Centrelink does not support sexual violence survivors on the Disability Support Pension.

"It was like the world just expects you to be like, 'yep, OK, it's done, back to work'. Like, 'off you go, life back to normal'. And that's not the case."

To help her financially, Ashleigh's other option was to apply for Victoria's Victims of Crime Program (VOCAT) - which she did - where you can make a request to the courts to fund your therapy sessions and to receive a special financial award. VOCAT says 70 per cent of all applications are completed within 12 months of lodgement, however Ashleigh says that whilst her therapy sessions have been subsidised, she has been waiting for three years for the financial award to be approved.

"I'm very firmly of the opinion that if you go through a violent crime, you should be given enough money to lift yourself out of the bad place - not to sustain you for the rest of your life necessarily, but enough to ensure that you're not going to be homeless and your basic needs are met."

Ashleigh says it feels like Australia is now in the midst of a reckoning when it comes to the treatment of sexual assault survivors in this country, with change hopefully on the horizon.

"We haven't seen tangible, sweeping changes yet. But I can see and feel like the momentum is building."

Feature image: Supplied.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

You can also call safe steps 24/7 Family Violence Response Line on 1800 015 188 or visit www.safesteps.org.au for further information.