Cheryl McGregor has 17 grandchildren. She's now expecting her eighth child.

63-year-old Cheryl McGregor and her 26-year-old husband Quran McCain have made quite a name for themselves on TikTok thanks to their age gap relationship.

With close to five million followers on the platform, people can't seem to look away, wanting to know where their love for one another will take them next.

Well, it seems we've gotten our answer because, in the couple's latest TikTok video, they announced the gender of their child.

Cheryl, who already has seven children and 17 grandchildren, first met Quran while they were working at American fast-food chain Dairy Queen in 2012. She was 52, and he was 15.

The two quickly became friends, but they wouldn't spark a relationship until 2020 after Quran bumped into Cheryl while she was working at another store.

They decided to get married in an intimate ceremony just one year later.

Their relationship certainly has its critics, but even they can't seem to look away. Since tying the knot, the pair have been open about their desire to have a child together, however, conceiving naturally was proving to be difficult.

"We are looking for a nice surrogate who is willing to sign a contract to have nothing to do with the child after it’s born," said Quran in January, 2022.

"We don't want people trying to have a baby for us for financial gain, we are not that financially inclined ourselves.

"Both of Cheryl’s daughters had hysterectomies in the last few years, otherwise they would have been the best option for being as close to a biological child as possible."

They also weighed up on the idea of adopting a "biracial baby" but in May, they announced they were having a child through a surrogate.

Now, in a chaotic TikTok video, the couple have shared their gender reveal, in which they first attempt to pop a balloon only to find that it contains multi-coloured confetti.

They then moved to their yard, where they set off cannons filled with pink smoke. Once it was revealed they were having a girl, Cheryl embraced her husband, clearly overjoyed by the news.

The viral video has already accumulated over seven million views with many flocking to the comments to congratulate the couple on their happy news.

"I’m so happy for you guys," wrote one user.

"The way she hugged him, so cute!" said another.

But not everyone took the news well, with many pointing out Cheryl's age and questioning whether she could fulfil her duties as a mother.

"I want to know who approved them to be parents and have a surrogate knowing her age," a viewer asked.

Cheryl has previously addressed her desire to have children at the age of 63, saying she and Quran "deserve children of their own".

"We understand that I may not be there for as long as Quran is, but I have faith in him," she said in a separate video.

"If I am not here, he can do it. He’s gonna be a great father, he is a responsible adult.

"I have every bit of faith that he could raise our child, and do it very well.

"Our family is also very supportive of our decision to have children. At first they were hesitant for the same reasons.

"However, now five of my children have come to accept the idea, and my mother-in-law and I make videos together."

Feature Image: Instagram @therealoliver6060.