Her name was Cheryl Davidson. Her husband should have got to see her again.

This story mentions domestic violence.

Cheryl Davidson was a familiar smiling face in a town in north-central NSW.

Known for her "kindness, generosity, and unwavering spirit", Cheryl was someone who "touched the lives of everyone who knew her".

On October 25, the loving mother, believed to be aged in her 50s, was allegedly murdered by her son, Callan Davidson, at a Gunnedah caravan park.

A concern for welfare call was made to the police over "commotion in a tent" at about 8.20 am last Friday.

Officers arrived at a "traumatic scene" and allegedly found 29-year-old Callan with "an amount of blood on him", Chief Inspector Michael Wurth told reporters.

Police then discovered Cheryl's body "seriously injured" in a nearby tent and seized a knife at the scene.

Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived but Cheryl could not be saved and died at the park.

Wurth said Callan had been living at the park for two weeks, while Cheryl lived at a home in Gunnedah.

Callan was arrested and taken to Gunnedah Police Station, where he was charged with murder (domestic violence).

He faced Parramatta Bail Court on October 26 and the court was told he has mental health issues that need to be assessed while he remains in custody, the ABC reports.

He did not apply for bail and is listed to appear in Tamworth Local Court on November 6.

Cheryl's death has left the tight-knit community of Gunnedah reeling, with shocked community members erecting a memorial site with floral tributes.

She leaves behind her husband of 35 years, Peter, and their children.

"Peter and Cheryl are well-known and well-loved members of the Gunnedah community and we know that Gunnedah is a town that looks after its own when they are in need," Peter's friend and colleague Andrew Johns wrote in a GoFundMe.

Hundreds of people have contributed to an online memorial in the local community group "cherishing the beautiful memories" of Cheryl.

"We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Cheryl Davidson, a beloved member of our community," the post said.

"Cheryl's kindness, generosity, and unwavering spirit touched the lives of everyone who knew her.

"She was not just a colleague but a friend, a mentor, and an inspiration to us all.

"Cheryl's legacy of compassion and dedication will continue to live on in our hearts."

She would be dearly missed but never forgotten, they added.

Friends of Peter and Cheryl, colleagues and community members remembered the Gunnedah woman as a "beautiful" and "caring" person.

Cheryl was the 70th Australian woman to be killed this year, according to Sherele Moody's Femicide Watch.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)—the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

Mamamia is a charity partner of RizeUp Australia, a national organisation that helps women, children and families move on after the devastation of domestic and family violence. Their mission is to deliver life-changing and practical support to these families when they need it most. If you would like to support their mission you can donate here.

