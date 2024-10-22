'I'm a dermal clinician and here's the $25 serum I buy on repeat for juicy skin.'

If you're a skincare fan, chances are you follow dermal clinician Jayde Taylor — though you might know her as Driven by Beauty on Instagram and TikTok.

Known for calling out the "marketing BS" in the beauty industry, her mission is clear: cut through the noise and drop science-backed truth bombs so we know what actually works.

And in a recent episode of You Beauty's The Formula, we had the absolute pleasure of chatting with Jayde all about the beauty myths she's tired of seeing, skin trends on the horizon, and her best advice for anyone stuck in a skincare rut.

But also, the skincare products she actually swears by — including an affordable serum you can grab at the chemist or the supermarket.

"I'm obsessed with the Nivea Expert Lift Cellular 3 Zone Lifting Serum," she shared. "It has hyaluronic acid and bakuchiol. When you use bakuchiol, it acts a little bit like an antioxidant. So, if you use this morning and night, it's going to amp up your retinol. I'm obsessed with it."

It's usually $50 but you can pick it up on sale for $25.

"It makes your skin lovely, glowy, plump, dewy, and it is so freaking affordable. I reckon I'm on my fourth bottle now."

Described as a lightweight and fast-absorbing serum, this serum is "boosted with our highest concentration of 10 times Pure Bakuchiol" and promises to help to help smooth and lift the skin and improve skin elasticity.

Perfect for everyday use, it's gentle enough on all skin types — including sensitive skin.

But just to set the record straight — this isn't a replacement for your retinol. If you're anything like us, you've probably heard bakuchiol is an alternative to retinol — however, according to Jayde this isn't really the case.

"One of the biggest things that a retinol does is, we know it promotes collagen and elastin, and it also helps counteract our MMPs, which are like these Pac Man enzymes that start sort of degrading our collagen and elastin. I think that's the greatest thing that a retinol does — and there's lots of data around that. But bakuchiol doesn't do that. Bakuchiol acts as an antioxidant and can help with pigmentation," adding when it's paired with a retinoid it "amps it up."

"Put your retinoid on your skin first, and then put the bakuchiol on second. You can use this Nivea one as your hyaluronic acid morning and night."

Also on Jayde's skincare list? QV Gentle Foaming Cleanser, $15.50.

As she shared, "It's oil-free, which means if you've got oily skin, you can use it. It also has ingredients like glycerin in it, pro vitamin B5 and it is really good for those have been like me in the past, over strip their barrier, and they've got breakouts, pimples, acne and need to pare it back."

She's also a fan of other affordable goodies like CeraVe Advanced Repair Balm, $18. "You apply your skin care, and then just apply this where you need it," she shared. "It does contain a petroleum base, and the reason it's amazing is because it's got the three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid."

"And if anyone's going to start b**ching to me about petrolatum and the petroleum, you need to just take a seat, because it is sustainable. It is okay. It has been well refined. There's lots of data about it, and it is safe to use. And this one you can actually use on your baby from one month old. Not many products have that kind of data behind it. So, it is amazing and I recommend it all the time."

Want to listen to all Jayde's recommendations, including the skincare products and trends that aren't worth the hype? Get it in your ears below.

Also on Jayde's list was QV Ceramides Cream — you can buy a tub of it from Coles for $26 and it will last you forever. (If you haven't already checked out the range of skincare products at Coles, get into it!).

Jayde also revealed she loves Frank Body Niacinamide Correcting Serum, $30, which she rates for the management of keratosis pilaris (KP) and Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Tinted Hue Drops, $58, which she loves for hydrated and glowing skin.

"It's basically the original Dew Drops but with the tint in it. It contains niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and Centella — so it's really, really hydrating. It's non-comedogenic, and it's going to give you that beautiful glow."

