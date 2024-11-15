'I thought I was going to marry my long-distance boyfriend. At the airport, he dropped a bombshell.'

"It was kind of a crazy start to our love story."

Chelsea was visiting Croatia last year when she locked eyes with a fellow traveller in a nightclub.

"We stayed up all night talking and that's when I thought I was going to marry this man," the model told Mamamia.

"Sadly he lived in Western Australia and I lived in Queensland, so we never really thought we would see each other again."

Despite the distance, the texting continued for months after they landed back Down Under.

Watch: Breakup advice at the 2024 Logies red carpet. Post continues after video.

"He decided he was going to take a risk and fly over to see me," Chelsea said. "He stayed with me for the weekend and honestly I fell in love with him. I then visited WA, and it was back and forth until we started dating officially."

Eight months later, he asked Chelsea to meet him at the airport once again.

But this time, it was to break up.

"Coincidentally, we broke up at the airport exactly one year after the first time I picked him up from there," Chelsea shared.

In the days before the split, Chelsea said she knew what was coming.

"He was acting distant in the week leading up to the trip," she shared. "I had a gut instinct that something wasn't right and asked him to call two days before landing, and that's when he said the conversation needed to be in person… that's when I knew he was prepping to dump me."

The drive to the airport left Chelsea "extremely anxious".

"Even though I kind of knew where the conversation was leading, I still had hope that it wasn't my reality.

"Although the two days between the initial message and the breakup were hard, in the end, I was thankful that he did prep me because I was able to think about the relationship and what I needed and deserved."

Once she arrived at the airport, the model's ex joined her in the car.

"It was obviously awkward. I made him talk first and in some ways it felt like a relief to have closure.

"After hearing him out, I then read a letter that I had written in my notes app which reflected on our relationship. It was honestly quite special to have this moment together and share how grateful we were for our relationship and each other.

"In the end, we both knew that it was the right decision. And as much as it hurt to be dumped at the airport, I think it was a very honourable thing that he did do it in person. It shows that he was very respectful and not a lot of people would do that these days."

When Chelsea left the airport, it was time to digest her new reality.

"One day, someone is everything, and then all of a sudden they're nothing?" she shared on TikTok. "You're not supposed to talk, and it's just weird, it's hard to adjust."

And the healing process isn't linear; some days are harder than others.

"I truly believe the narrative we tell ourselves is our reality," Chelsea shared. "In these vulnerable moments, positive self-talk is a must, even if you don't feel it. Fake it 'til you make it, and then all of a sudden you have made it.

"I am constantly reminding myself that there is no point holding onto the idea of a relationship that has no future — this is a hard pill to swallow. Whilst I still love him, it wasn't meant to be and I know my real husband is out there."

For Chelsea, it's "important to reflect on the past, but only carry positives forward".

"Focusing on what you've learned and the good moments can support the healing process, rather than getting stuck on what went wrong. You deserve someone who is just as all-in as you are."

When sharing her breakup story on TikTok, Chelsea's self-assuredness struck a chord with many women in the comments.

"I feel like I have a renewed sense of self worth, which is so important, and just a renewed sense of what I bring to a relationship, and now know exactly what I want," she said in the video.

One user replied, "your positivity is admirable," while another added, "I love that you know your worth and have such a healthy perspective".

The response and support online has been invaluable for Chelsea.

"It's emotional," she shared. "I didn't expect this kind of reception. In some ways, it feels good to know I'm not alone in this, although it is also sad that so many others are going through something similar. The fact that me sharing my story is helping others is so special to me."

The model has also received an influx of personal stories in her Instagram DMs, each one more candid than the next.

"It's incredibly special that people feel open and vulnerable enough to share their experiences with me. Long-distance relationships really are turbulent. But they are also unique in the sense that they can help you gain clarity on what you truly want in a partner and identify if you make one another first priority."

Chelsea encouraged women in similar situations to reflect on what they brought to the relationship, and what they valued in their partner, and carry that with them for furture relationships.

"Manifest what you are looking for in your next partner," she said. "Most importantly, stay hopeful. Onwards and upwards!"

You can find Chelsea on TikTok and Instagram.

Feature Image: Instagram/@chels.johnston