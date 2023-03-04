Where are they now? The cast of The Cheetah Girls, 20 years later.

In August 2003, The Cheetah Girls premiered on the Disney Channel.

Based on Deborah Gregory's series of the same name, the film was a first of its kind for the network, and starred four diverse young women who made it their mission to win their high school talent contest.

The group consisted of Raven Symoné, Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan and Adrienne Bailon. And the film was so successful, the four of them formed a real-life band, toured the world and filmed sequels, before Symoné left to pursue a solo career.

Watch a snippet of the Cheetah Girls' Cinderella. Post continues after video.

Here's what the cast has been up to since.

Raven Symoné

Raven Symoné in Cheetah Girls, 2003. Image: Disney.

The Cheetah Girls - combined with the success of her Disney sitcom Thats So Raven and prior work on The Cosby Show - catapulted Raven Symoné's career.

She played the role of Galleria "Bubbles" Garibaldi in the first and second film, but bowed out of the third.

Her character's absence was explained when the other girls mentioned she was at college - but the real reason for her departure was more pointed.

In an Instagram Live video with her co-star Kiely Williams, Symoné described the girls as being "clique-ish" and said they often made her feel "excluded and ostracised".

Raven Symoné on The View, 2015. Image: ABC.

Since then, Symoné has pursued several successful projects.

From 2003 to 2007, she starred in That's So Raven which was reported to be the highest-rating original program in the Disney Channel's history. The show earned Disney two Primetime Emmy Awards nominations for Outstanding Children's Program.

Recently, she's been a panellist on The View and was a series regular on Fox's Empire.

In 2017, Raven teamed up with Disney again for Raven's House, a sequel to That's So Raven. The show was recently renewed for a sixth season.

In 2016, the actor announced she's gay.

"While it was a selfish thing for me to keep my secret to myself for as long as I did, I am very happy that I’m out, if only to help someone else feel comfortable," she told Variety in 2019.

"It is about that one person who you’ll never see or meet who watches the show and feels that confidence to just say, 'Hey, guess what? I’m gay. And if you can’t accept me, it’s okay, because I see Raven pushing through.'

"That feels good. It’s a hard journey, though. It’s difficult."

In 2020, Raven married Miranda Maday, a trained birth doula who has also worked as a social media manager. The pair have a YouTube Channel.

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday. Image: Instagram @ravensymone.

Adrienne Bailon

Adrienne Bailon in Cheetah Girls, 2003. Image: Disney.

After The Cheetah Girls disbanded in 2007, Bailon signed a record deal with Island Def Jam Records and pursued a solo music career.

She released two songs that were used on the Confessions of a Shopaholic soundtrack.

Famously, she dated (and dumped) Rob Kardashian. She even appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians for two years before their split in 2009.

Bailon remains good friends with the family, however, and was photographed with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in 2021.

Image: @kimkardashian.

The Disney star is now a mum. She welcomed her son Ever James in August 2022.

Bailon's journey to parenthood has been, admittedly, difficult, sharing in January 2023 how she went through eight IVF fertility treatment cycles in a six-year time period.

"I had my last embryo," she recalled on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"They were like, 'You can either put it your body' - which I had done before, and I had miscarried multiple times - or 'would you consider surrogacy?'"

She still hopes for baby number two.

"I still do have a dream of maternity photos and what that feels like," the actor said.

"I want to experience that. I haven’t given up hope. I say I’m either like literally the most delusional person or the most hopeful human being. I’m going to lean on hopeful."

She's been married to Christian singer, Israel Houghton, since 2016.

Kiely Williams

Kiely Williams in Cheetah Girls, 2003. Image: Disney.

After Cheetah Girls, Williams had a few notable projects including The House Bunny with Anna Faris and Stomp The Yard 2: Homecoming.

Kiely Williams in House Bunny with Anna Faris, 2008. Image: Columbia Pictures.

In 2020, in an Instagram Live with Symoné, the pair hashed out their decade-long beef.

When pushed to speak to her former co-star Bailon, Williams said, "No, no, no. Nope."

"She didn’t come to my dad’s funeral or call me when he died," the actor explained.

"I’m sorry, I’m not trying to be messy. I’m being for real with you, no. You can say what you want about me and how you felt about me, but you can’t ever say that I didn’t f***ing ride for Adrienne. You can’t say that."

She added, "I didn’t do anything!"

In 2016, Kiely married Brandon Cox. And in March 2018, they welcomed their first child, daughter Rowan.

In 2022, the actor also announced the birth of her second daughter, Archer.

Sabrina Bryan

Sabrina Bryan in Cheetah Girls, 2003. Image: Disney.

After Cheetah Girls, Bryan competed on Dancing with the Stars, and later became a celebrity correspondent for the show.

But personally, she leaned into family life, after marrying her partner Jordan Lundberg in 2018. Her Cheetah Girls co-star, Williams, was her co-matron of honour at thir wedding.

In 2020, she welcomed her first daughter Comillia Monroe Lundberg.

Sadly, while pregnant, Bryan was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy - a condition that results in the facial muscles becoming weaker. While generally temporary, Sabrina was admitted to the hospital.

Two weeks after her birth, she was diagnosed with meningitis.

"That was the scariest part," Bryan told ET Canada.

"You think of all the things she could miss out on by her brain being affected."

Feature Image: Disney.