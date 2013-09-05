Thursday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. Tony Abbott’s wife Margie has appeared on the Today Show. Speaking with host Lisa Wilkinson, on the topic of gay marriage Mrs Abbott said:

“My opinion is one that open to discussion. I suppose at the end of the day I think that love (and) commitment are things that should be recognised and I think it’s a conversation that Australia needs to have and hopefully going forward that is one that we will have.

“Tony’s sister Christine has recently – over the last three years – come out and that’s something that Tony and I have embraced; our family has embraced. So it’s an evolving thing, it’s incremental. And I think change should be an incremental thing. ”

Answering the question of whether she believes in the saying that ‘behind every great man is an even greater woman,’ Mrs Abbott said: “People often say that to me, Lisa, and I correct them because I am actually beside my husband – I am not behind him – and we are a team.”

2. The body of a US cheerleader, who died after having suffering a severe asthma attack, has been dumped on the side of the road by her friends. Twenty-year-old Taylor Smith suffered the attack while partying with friends, who are believed to have been taking drugs at the time. They initially tried lying Taylor on her side, and after realising she was not responsive, tried to revive her in a cold shower. When that failed, the group didn’t take Taylor to a hospital but rather, drove Taylor’s body to a mobile home and left her there.

Taylor’s mother, Tanya Smith, told the media: “She didn’t deserve just to be dumped on the side of the road, just because they didn’t know what else to do. As a mother, I’m so angry, so angry that they treated her the way that they did … There was a thousand other scenarios they could have done.”

3. In last night’s episode of ABC’s Kitchen Cabinet, Opposition leader Tony Abbott told host Annabelle Crabb that, despite a tense three years in Parliament, he and Julia Gillard might be able to greet each other as friends in the future. Mr Abbott said: “I’m sure the day will come when we can be genial and respectful again … In fact we had quite a genial and respectful exchange in an airport lounge a few weeks ago.”