How many times do you check your phone each day?

If you’re anything like me, you are probably glued to your phone pretty much constantly.

These days, most of us are on our phones last thing at night, first thing in the morning – and then fairly regularly throughout the day.

But now, brand new research has discovered exactly how often we are checking our phones each day.

2day FM reports that consulting firm Deloitte recently surveyed close to 50,000 people aged 18 to 74 from over 30 countries for its Global Mobile Consumer Survey.

The research found that around half of us are checking our phones on an average of a whopping 25 times a day.

To break that number down, it's the equivalent of checking your phone 1.5 times every hour.

And as for checking our phones the second we wake up, around 17 per cent of us check them straight away while 43 per cent check them within the first five minutes.

Here in Australia, almost 80 per cent of us own at least one smartphone - that's around 15 million smartphones in use.

And Technology, Media and Telco leader Stuart Johnston said Aussies were just as addicted to checking our phones as our American friends.

“As social creatures, we can be easily distracted. In fact our survey shows that collectively, and including the ‘fear of missing out’ (#FOMO), we glance at our devices as a nation more than 440 million times a day,” he said.

WATCH for some handy iPhone hacks.Post continues after video...

"The smartphone is now much more than just a means to call, to message, to link socially or in business. It has become the personal remote for life."

But while those numbers look like a lot, I reckon I check mine even more often. I mean, who doesn't reach for a cheeky phone check while waiting in line for a coffee or on the monring commute?

It might be time to wean myself off the habit...

How many times a day do you check your phone?