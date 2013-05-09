4 relationships that you might not remember started with cheating.

By ROSIE WATERLAND

Are you a member of Team Aniston or Team Jolie? I know, I know – not exactly an important (or timely) question.

It’s not like I’m asking if you’re Team Abbott or Team Gillard. I only ask because what team you identify with may depend on how you answer the following:

Is cheating okay if you’re doing it for love?

Whether or not you believe the cheating rumours surrounding the end of Brad and Jen’s marriage, it is now widely accepted that there was a little… ahem, overlap.

Angelina Jolie has admitted that the two fell in love while Brad and Jen were still together (in fact it all happened when they were filming Mr and Mrs Smith), which means if there wasn’t a physical betrayal, there was certainly an emotional one. At least, there was according to, you know, a whole bunch of ‘exclusive’ inside sources who are very close to the couple….

And whether you were Team Aniston (me, always – I gotchya back Jen) or Team Jolie, it looks as though Brad may have made the right move – both for him personally and for you know, tabloid journalists everywhere.

Jolie and Pitt seem to be in an extremely happy and very good-looking relationship. One complete with lots of facial hair, an ever-growing family and gowns with thigh-high splits. And nothing says happiness like a bit of leg, right?

But Brangelina aren’t the only celebrity couple who went on to have a long and successful relationship after cheating on their initial partners. The excellent people at Buzzfeed have taken the time to put together a very extensive list, and we’ve featured just a couple of those below: