'Every child had to weigh themselves every night.' The real-life family behind Cheaper By The Dozen.

In Cheaper By The Dozen, Frank Jr and Ernestine wrote that their mother changed after their father’s death, losing her fear of fast cars, aeroplanes and walking alone at night.

“Now, suddenly, she wasn’t afraid anymore, because there was nothing to be afraid of. Now nothing could upset her because the thing that mattered most had been upset. None of us ever saw her weep again.”

Lillian continued working as an efficiency expert. She had to, to provide for her family. But because a lot of companies didn’t want to do business with her, being a woman, she turned her focus to kitchens.

“If the only way to enter a man’s field was through the kitchen door, that’s the way she’d enter,” wrote Frank Jr and Ernestine in Belles On Their Toes, the sequel to Cheaper By The Dozen.

In the 1920s, women were spending up to half their day in the kitchen. Lillian redesigned the kitchen layout into an L-shape so that women could cook more efficiently. She did an experiment that proved that in a kitchen with her layout, a strawberry shortcake could be baked by taking just 45 steps, instead of the usual 281. She also did a study of more than 4000 women to find the best height for stoves and other kitchen fixtures.

Then there were the inventions. She invented the foot-pedal bin, which is standard in kitchens now. She also came up with the idea of putting shelves in fridge doors, with special compartments for the butter and eggs. She also held patents for the wastewater hose for clothes washers and an electric can opener.

All this was despite the fact that she didn’t know how to cook herself. She and Frank had always hired someone to prepare meals for the family.

“We considered our time too valuable to be devoted to actual labour in the home,” she told a group of businesswomen in 1930. “We were executives.”

In the late 1920s, Lillian was hired by Johnson & Johnson to carry out a ground-breaking study into “the perfect menstrual pad”. After surveying more than 1000 women, she came up with a long list of detailed recommendations. The last one began, “It is essential that a woman be added to the staff of Johnson & Johnson and that all products be submitted to women for inspection of design and tests for actual use.”

Her reputation grew. During the Great Depression, she was hired by President Hoover to head a job creation scheme. She was a government adviser during WWII. She continued to write and educate. When she was 86, she took up a new job as a lecturer at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

She died in 1972 at the age of 93, just a few years after retiring.

