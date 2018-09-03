It's not too late: The best time to book your Christmas holiday is later than you think.

Wait, it’s not too late to bag a travel bargain for December? It’s a Christmas miracle! Skyscanner Australia’s data elves have been busy crunching the numbers to find the best value deals for flights over the Christmas period. Here are some of the best destinations on offer – with savings up to 27 per cent.

Sydney to London – save 21 per cent.

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Well, this is your chance. With savings up to 21 per cent, Sydneysiders better move fast. London pulls out all the stops in December – the city comes alive with lights, ice rinks, Christmas markets and festive cheer. Whilst you’re checking items off your (hefty) sightseeing list, make sure you swing past Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland – choc-a-block with rides, street performers and market stalls selling everything from mulled wine to handmade candles.

And don’t forget to take a spin on the ginormous outdoor ice skating rink!

Best Time To Book: September 24 – 30 2018.

Sydney to Honolulu – save 20 per cent.

Honolulu is a holiday destination classic – all thanks to its postcard pretty, palm-tree backed beaches and 10-hour flight proximity to Sydney. Spend December swimming with turtles in Kawela Bay, conquering a dormant volcano by way of the Diamond Head Crater hike (take that, new year’s resolution) and learning to surf at Waikiki Beach.

Plus, you’ll have all the seafood and shaved ice you could possibly eat. Sunshine, coconuts and cocktails? That sounds like a recipe for bliss – lock it down now to save up to 20 per cent on flights, Sydneysiders!

Best Time To Book: October 15 – 21 2018.

Melbourne to Phuket – save 27 per cent.

Step aside Bali, we’ve got another tropical paradise on the cards for this year. Phuket is known for pristine beaches, indulgent (yet often reasonably priced) resorts, excellent snorkelling and an absolutely buzzing party scene. Venture to the nearby islands of Koh Yao Noi and if you don’t mind braving the crowds, pay a visit to Koh Phi Phi island of Leonardo DiCaprio fame. Or simply load up on mangoes and massages – the island idyll is well suited to decompressing. Book now and pamper yourself into oblivion later with the extra 27 per cent saved!

Best Time To Book: September 10 – 16 2018.

Melbourne to Tokyo – save 13 per cent.

Tokyo is one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations thanks to its mix of modernity, unique culture and delicious food. Whether you want to go to see the kawaii area of Harajuku, see a live sumo wrestling competition or explore the shopping streets, there’s plenty to see and do throughout the year.

Outside the city centre, day trips to Mount Fuji are especially popular. Further afield, the bullet train connects Tokyo to the rest of the country in a fast and interesting way.

Best Time To Book: September 17 – 23 2018.

Brisbane to Auckland – save 14 per cent.

Auckland is a remarkable city that spreads itself over two harbours (way to show us up New Zealand!), and provides easy access to one of the country’s loveliest attractions: Waiheke Island. One third of New Zealand’s population lives here, and so this is where you’ll find the best shopping, a good deal of the best restaurants, and great nightlife options.

You can do quirky things like take a 192m base dive from the top of the Sky Tower (eek!), or go to Zombie Makeup School (a real thing). Or hit up the classics by walking up One Tree Hill, tour the Auckland Art Gallery, or explore the wineries of Waiheke Island.

Best Time To Book: August 27 – September 2 2018.

Perth to Singapore – save 22 per cent.

Cultures collide in this city-state of skyscrapers. The island is a crash course in modern Asia and a fabulous holiday destination – bursting with state-of-the-art boutique hotels, grand museums, the mother of all infinity pools, and various epicurean adventures. There’s plenty of opportunity to treat yourself with that 22 per cent saved on airfares (if you book now, that is).

Spend it on an adrenaline rush at Universal Studios, attending a Michelin starred degustation at Marina Bay Sands, and don’t forget to knock back a Singapore Sling at the iconic Raffles Hotel.

Best Time To Book: September 3 – 9 2018.

If you’re Type A planner, Christmas was probably organised months ago and you’re looking to 2019 instead. Explore your travel options with our Best Time To Book Tool or keep an eye on airfares by signing up for price alerts!

Are you planning on leaving Australia for the Christmas holidays? Tell us where you're jetting off to.