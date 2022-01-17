Everything we know about missing 9yo Charlise Mutten, who was last seen in the Blue Mountains.

On January 13, Charlise Mutten was last seen. The next day, she was reported missing.

Today, the search continues for the nine-year-old, who went missing from a property at Mount Wilson in the Blue Mountains, NSW.

So far, the search has involved more than a hundred police and emergency personnel including dog units, police helicopters and the SES, with hopes of finding Charlise alive.

Video via 10 News First.

There are grave concerns for her safety, with homicide detectives called to work on the case.

Here's everything we know.

Who is Charlise Mutten?

Charlise is Caucasian, between 130cm and 140cm tall and thin. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The nine-year-old has been living with her grandmother at Coolangatta in Queensland and during the school holidays was spending two weeks with her mother, Kallista Mutten and her fiancé Justin Stein.

They were spending time together in the Blue Mountains at a luxe wedding venue property, Wildenstein, which belongs to Stein's family. The property is surrounded by dense bushland.

Have you seen Charlise Mutten, aged 9, reported to be missing from Mt Wilson since yesterday (13 Jan). She's Caucasian with brown hair. Any information about her whereabouts call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More details to come. https://t.co/Pxk8A02Ucm pic.twitter.com/mDx2H0fK6y — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) January 14, 2022

The disappearance of Charlise Mutten.

Charlise's mother says she and her boyfriend last saw Charlise last Thursday. She was wearing a pink top with a round neck collar, a black knee-length skirt and pink Nike thongs.

On Friday, the couple reported Charlise missing.

When police arrived at the scene, her mother collapsed and was taken to hospital.

Neighbours told police they saw a car leaving the property without headlights on at about 4.30am on Friday, The Daily Telegraph reports.