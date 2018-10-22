Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The Bachelorette frontrunner Charlie has been spotted on a date with a Bachelor alum.



WOAH. Everybody stop, because boy do we have a great little bit of Bachelor goss for you.

According to the Daily Mail, one of our current Bachelorette favourites has been spotted with ex-Bachie star Dasha Gaivoronski.

They also have the photos to prove it.

The pair apparently “hugged” before making their way “inside a fancy restaurant” before sitting down at a table for two. And according to the publication, the venue had a “romantic, dimly-lit atmosphere and the lovebirds looked at each other with warmth and affection”.

Damning evidence indeed.

While this could be a sure-fire sign that Charlie doesn't ultimately win Ali Oetjen's heart, there are a few other hypothetical scenarios that could have happened...

Maybe the pair was catching up and sharing parenting tips (now that we know he has an eight-year-old son) or as fitness enthusiasts perhaps they were just exchanging protein shake preferences and bench press tips.

We're going to sit and wait on this one.

2. Emily Seebohm has responded to ex Mitch Larkin after he denied cheating on her.



Flashback to four months ago and Mitch Larkin and Emily Seebohm were the golden couple of Australia's swimming world. But then Emily reportedly found texts which indicated that the backstroke swimmer was cheating on her.

A scathing interview followed in August, but over the weekend Mitch shared his side of their break up, rejecting the claims of infidelity.

Speaking to the Courier Mail, the 25-year-old said their relationship was 'draining' and that Emily had "jumped to conclusions" after seeing the texts.

“I said ‘this isn’t good, this isn’t what a relationship should be, it’s quite draining’. I came back from a training camp in Thailand and ended it. It was on June 9,” he stated.

Now the gold medal Olympic Swimmer has responded to her ex-boyfriend's claims and although she didn't directly respond to Mitch's allegations, her words said it all.

"The media has reached out to me over the past 24 hours in light of the story from yesterday and to be honest yesterday was an incredibly hard day for me and reliving it again right now is not in my best interests, both emotionally and physically," she posted on her Instagram Stories.

"I believe women shouldn't be silenced by men and we should have the courage to stand up when things aren't right but there is a right time and place for the story to come out and I need to focus on getting myself back on track for what I need to do to achieve my dreams."

3. Aw. Joshua Kushner has just shared a candid photo from his wedding to Karlie Kloss.



Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner tied the knot on October 18.

Now, Joshua has shared a candid photo from the big day, with the caption: "I married my best friend".

Kloss also shared a lil' pic from her wedding day on her Instagram.

The model announced her engagement to Joshua in July this year.

"I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," she wrote in an Instagram post.

4. What we know about the rumour that Cass Wood is dating Nick Cummins’ brother.



Hello.

Yes.

We've got a lil' bit of Bach goss for you.

You see, rumours be circulatin' that Cass Wood is now dating the Honey Badger's lil' brother, Jacob. Or as we like to call him the Freshwater Otter.

Yep, that be the same lil' bro who had an awkward, stumbling conversation with Cass when the family visited the Bach set early in the season.

According to Woman's Day, a "close friend" of the pair says they could well be dating now.

“It started off as a friendship and things could well have blossomed," they said.

Which doesn't tell us... much.

Anywho, we think Cass and the Freshwater Otter would make a cute couple. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

5. Prince Harry just announced what gender he hopes his and Meghan Markle's baby will be.

Oh.

Prince Harry just admitted what gender he wants his and Meghan Markle’s first child to be, and while we're sure this goes against royal protocol, our ears are burning.

While a pregnant Meghan is taking it easy by cutting back on public appearances during the couple’s royal tour, the Prince is still flat out. And he is more than happy to talk about the royal baby.

During an event this morning a fan yelled out to Harry that she hopes the baby is a girl and Harry quickly turned to her and said “So do I!” as he walked away.

Lucky for us, this was all captured on video.

Read the rest of this very exciting development right over here.