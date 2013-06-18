Tuesday's news in just two minutes.

1. Fashion retailer Lisa Ho is reportedly closing down all its stores in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. The company announced it was closing just weeks after it went into voluntary administration. The business – which has been around for 30 years – is apparently $11 million in debt.

Meanwhile, the company has announced a sale that will end on June 30.

2. Nigella Lawson‘s husband has dismissed allegations that he assaulted his wife in public, saying they just had a “playful tiff”. Earlier this week, UK tabloid Sunday People published images that appeared to show celebrity chef Nigella Lawson being assaulted by her husband during a public fight at a restaurant.

Charles Saatchi told London’s Evening Standard newspaper: “There was no grip, it was a playful tiff. The pictures are horrific but give a far more drastic and violent impression of what took place. Nigella’s tears were because we both hate arguing, not because she had been hurt. We had made up by the time we were home. The paparazzi were congregated outside our house after the story broke yesterday morning, so I told Nigella to take the kids off till the dust settled.”

Yesterday, Lawson was photographed leaving her London home with suitcases. You can read more about the story here.

3. New South Wales State of Origin player Blake Ferguson has been charged with indecent assault and stood down from the side. Ferguson allegedly assaulted a woman at a Sydney nightclub where he was drinking with his former Canberra Raiders teammate Josh Dugan. The 23-year-old also had his NRL contract with the Canberra Raiders suspended.

Speaking to the media, NRL chief executive Dave Smith said: “It’s time for people to understand that the game isn’t going to accept this sort of behaviour. The first step in Blake’s case is to make a clear call in relation to Origin, and tomorrow we will consult with the Raiders to determine the minimum period we would look at in terms of suspension.”