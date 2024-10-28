Two celebrities had encounters with paparazzi on the weekend. Only one was scolded for it.

Once again, the eternal double standard in Hollywood has reared its ugly head. And this time, it involves two very famous celebs and… the paparazzi.

Over the weekend, both Chappell Roan and Tom Holland each had their own heated exchanges with the paparazzi, both of which quickly made their way across social media.

However, the internet reacted very differently to Chappell.

While Holland has been hailed a hero for setting boundaries, Chappell has been called dramatic, and criticised for not being able to let anything go. But frankly, are any of us really that surprised?

On October 24, Holland and his girlfriend Zendaya were heading to the launch party for his non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero, when things got a little out of hand. After getting out of the car, Zendaya kindly stopped to sign some autographs. The paparazzi began to swarm around her, and Zendaya was quickly surrounded by people and flashing cameras.

In a video that circulated online, Holland can be seen physically pushing the paparazzi aside to get to Zendaya, before taking her hand and leading her out of the crowd. A perfectly reasonable response, in my opinion, given the absolute chaos of the moment. And the internet seemingly agrees.

Social media users praised Holland for his protective instincts and for taking care of Zendaya in that moment amid the paparazzi chaos.

"Who needs bodyguards when you are dating Spiderman," one user commented on a video shared by photographer Jackson Lee from the evening.

Another agreed, writing, "good on him for taking care of his lady. shame on those camera dudes."

Similarly — or not so similarly in the eyes of the internet — Chappell Roan was attending the premiere for Netflix's Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour when she spotted a photographer who had been rude to her at a previous event.

"You yelled at me at the Grammy party," Chappell told the photographer in the now-viral video.

"You were so rude to me," she reiterated. "I deserve an apology for that."

But while you might have assumed that the internet would praise Chappell in the same way they did Holland, that wasn't the case at all.

Instead, the internet quickly criticised Chappell for a number of perceived wrongs. Where Holland was praised for standing up to the paparazzi, Chappell was criticised for holding onto grudges, making Olivia Rodrigo's moment about herself, and plenty more.

"You can tell she was raised online because she cannot let s**t go and thinks everything needs to be over analysed and provide a lecture for it," one user wrote on X.

Another commented on a TikTok video of the incident, "Self absorbed. Did she just want to draw attention in an event that was not about her?"

Amidst the wave of criticism, some have also noticed the bizarre double standard that still seems to exist between male and female celebrities.

"tom holland puts his hands on a pap (rightfully so) and hes hailed a king chappell roan asks for an apology for being treated rudely at a red carpet she needs to be burned at a stake i know what u people are…" one user wrote, sharing the video of Roan to X.

Additionally, the whole situation has further highlighted how sensitive and critical we have become as a society when it comes to celebrity interactions. Or, as one X user quipped, "Bjork punching that reporter would've put all of you nerds in the hospital for a week".

Feature image: Getty.