Two celebrities had encounters with paparazzi on the weekend. Only one was scolded for it.

Once again, the eternal double standard in Hollywood has reared its ugly head. And this time, it involves two very famous celebs and… the paparazzi.

Over the weekend, both Chappell Roan and Tom Holland each had their own heated exchanges with the paparazzi, both of which quickly made their way across social media.

However, the internet reacted very differently to Chappell.

While Holland has been hailed a hero for setting boundaries, Chappell has been called dramatic, and criticised for not being able to let anything go. But frankly, are any of us really that surprised?

On October 24, Holland and his girlfriend Zendaya were heading to the launch party for his non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero, when things got a little out of hand. After getting out of the car, Zendaya kindly stopped to sign some autographs. The paparazzi began to swarm around her, and Zendaya was quickly surrounded by people and flashing cameras.

In a video that circulated online, Holland can be seen physically pushing the paparazzi aside to get to Zendaya, before taking her hand and leading her out of the crowd. A perfectly reasonable response, in my opinion, given the absolute chaos of the moment. And the internet seemingly agrees.