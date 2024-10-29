There's evidence that Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have just broken up.

Hey now, hey now, the dream is over. Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have reportedly ended their engagement and broken up.

Please send thoughts and prayers during this trying time.

Multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE (typically a credible source) that Tatum and Kravitz have called off their engagement after three years of dating.

The two got engaged in 2023 and first started dating after working together on Kravitz's directorial debut Blink Twice, which premiered earlier this year. The couple did the press tour together and spoke warmly about their relationship that blossomed on set.

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum attend the photocall in London. Image: Getty.

"Working with your partner truly is—you know, I know a lot of people are afraid of it—it was the thing that cemented us in a way," Tatum said in an interview with Extra.

"If you have a partner and you're thinking about, 'Is this the one for me?' go and find the hardest possible project that you can find together."

Kravitz has also shared how the couple working together had solidified their bond.

"Art is our love language," Kravitz told PEOPLE at the Blink Twice premiere. "I think it's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other."

Watch Channing Tatum on The Project. Post continues after video.

In an Instagram post about Kravitz's work on Blink Twice, Tatum boasted about his fiancée. "She pour'd [sic] every single ounce of her into this film. I'm so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. Forever. Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know," he wrote.

"Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I'll never blink."

In recent weeks, Kravitz has been spotted without her engagement ring. Neither Channing nor Zoe have confirmed the split at this stage.

Feature image: Getty.