Filming on the third Magic Mike movie came to a halt yesterday in London after actress Thandiwe Newton abruptly exited the production.

Initial reports indicated that Newton's exit was due to a very heated verbal exchange between her and co-star Channing Tatum, who plays the lead and is a producer on the film.

The argument was supposedly over the infamous 'Oscars Slap', where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage after a joke was made about Jada Pinkett Smith. For you film buffs, you'll remember that Newton and Smith acted together in 2006's The Pursuit of Happyness.

Video via Warner Bros.

According to The Sun, a crew member said: "Channing Tatum is the producer and number one on set. Thandiwe Newton is the number two star. But 11 days into shooting and it’s all over.

"They fell out over the debacle at the Oscars. I was on set. I watched her and watched him. They were in and out of the house where we were filming having this confrontation. It was a tense exchange of words, but suddenly it escalated – Channing got into this car and he disappeared.

"People looked at each other and thought, 'Wait, we’re supposed to be filming'. After the row he just went, 'I am not working with her anymore'. Him being a producer, it’s his movie, so she’s off the movie."

Newton was also accused of "diva-like" behaviour on set and was promptly fired after the exchange with Tatum.

However, according to news today from Page Six, the argument and the firing was a fabrication.

"This report is completely inaccurate," a spokesperson for Newton said.

Instead, Newton is leaving the production - and being replaced by Salma Hayek - due to mental health issues and will likely check into a rehab clinic after flying back to the States.

Sources told the publication that Newton has been "battling emotional and family problems after separating from her husband of 24 years, Ol Parker." She and Parker have three children together.