Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “Get over it.” Nick Cummins has returned to Australia and he’s already copping serious flak.

Oh dear.

If it wasn’t clear after The Project‘s Bachelor interviews that Nick Cummins is doing a lot better right now than the women he rejected on The Bachelor, this will make it crystal.

The 31-year-old has just returned to Australia for the first time since The Bachelor finale aired – you know, the one in which he refused to pick a winner.

As was to be expected, paparazzi were waiting at Brisbane airport, ready to find out the truth from the Honey Badger’s mouth.

According to reports by The Daily Mail, Nick told reporters and photographers to “get over it”. (You can watch a snippet below, post continues after video.)

“It’s six months ago… I think we’re all over it. I think you need to [get over it],” he said.

Although it may have been six months since The Bachelor was filmed, the heartbreak is still very fresh for a lot of viewers who spent every Wednesday and Thursday night for the last two months invested in his love story.

Oh, it would also appear to be fresh for contestants Brittany, Sophie, Brooke and Cass, who were left rejected and with no answers.

2. New random celeb couple alert: Channing Tatum and Jessie J are dating.

In one of the most random celebrity couple pairings we've seen in ages, actor Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J are reportedly dating.

Yep, we know. It's weird.

According to Us Weekly, 'sources' have confirmed they've been seeing each other for a couple months, and a 'social media user' (bless) saw them playing mini golf together in Seattle in early October.

“It’s new, casual and they’re having fun together," the source added.

Channing and former partner Jenna Dewan announced their separation in April, and share a five-year-old daughter Everly.

3. A tabloid asked Dax Shepard about his ‘kinky’ sex life with Kristen Bell. Their replies are hilarious.

Best practice when you're working in the media is to reach out to a celebrity for comment before publishing an article about them.

And so, that's exactly what one journalist did when a story about Hollywood couple Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell being into kinky sex came across their desk.

In an email screenshot shared by a taken aback Shepard on his Instagram account on Thursday, the writer asked for the actor to comment on reports the couple are interested in "having a threesome" with someone, as well as exploring S&M and role playing because "Kristen believes this is insurance against the marital meltdown".

Instead of providing a comment, Dax decided to share the email, writing, "The only offensive thing about this bulls--t story is that @kristenanniebell isn't doing all this kinkiness out of horniness, but rather a desperate attempt to save her marriage. I think we all know Bell is a lot more gangster than that."

Kristen re-posted the image, captioning it, "I'd love to comment, but its hard to talk with this ball gag in!"

If these guys could just never split up, that'd be really great. Ta.

4. Oh, we’ve all been pronouncing Ali Oetjen’s surname wrongly this whole time.



Ali Oetjen, the newest Bachelorette, was first on our screens in 2013 when she was a contestant on the first ever The Bachelor series, vying for the attention of Tim Robards. And then she appeared earlier this year on Bachelor in Paradise.

But it seems that we still haven't learned to pronounce her name properly.

'Oetjen' is a name of German heritage, and the former Miss Universe South Australia contestant has never publicly corrected anyone on their pronunciation of it - meaning that it was up to Osher to set things straight.

Speaking to , host Osher Gunsberg said the name is pronounced "oh-Chen".

Got that? You don't hear the t as you would in English.

Ali, 32, is from Adelaide, where a large number of German immigrants settled in the last century - so it makes sense that her surname is still pronounced in its original way.

5. The three exes Prince Harry will run into at Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to attend the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie tomorrow, and uh, things could get awkward.

You see, three of Harry’s ex girlfriends will likely be in attendance and naturally, he doesn’t have much to do with them anymore.

Their names? Chesly Davey, Cressida Bonas and Ellie Goulding.

You can read our full refresher of Prince Harry's dating history here to brush up before the wedding. You're welcome.