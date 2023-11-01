For a year that's been constantly hammered by break-ups and divorces, it's nice to finally have some good news for fans of celebrity love stories: Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are engaged.

Yep, this is probably the hottest couple to walk this earth.

If two people with the most perfectly sculpted faces can somehow find each other in this sick, sad world, there might be hope for the rest of us.

So how did we get here? It's been a real rollercoaster romance for Zoë and Channing.

Channing Tatum's relationship history.

Channing has a short but sweet list of romantic partners. After he starred opposite Amanda Bynes in She's the Man in his breakout role in 2006, rumours he was dating his co-star came thick and fast. But it was during filming for another 2006 movie that Tatum would meet his wife-to-be in Jenna Dewan: iconic dance flick Step Up.

"As soon as the movie wrapped, we went back to L.A. and were together, and together ever since — never broken up," Channing told Redbook in 2014.

They dated for two years before Tatum proposed to Dewan while on vacation in Hawaii.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum in 2007. Image: Getty.

The couple were married in 2009 at a private estate in Malibu. "I'm as happy as I possibly can be on the planet right now," Tatum told People later that year.

"We've been together, and nothing's really changed. It's pretty much the same as I've felt every day since I met her — and that's just about perfect."

By 2013, the couple had welcomed their daughter, Everly Tatum, with Dewan giving birth in London as her husband was filming Jupiter Ascending there at the time. In a 2021 interview with the Dear Gabby podcast, Jenna described that period of her life "really hard".

"I had to travel with [Everly] and at the time, Chan wasn't available to be with us for the most part. So, it was me, my doula, and Evie all by ourselves travelling at six weeks," she said.

In a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair, Tatum praised his wife. "Jenna is a super mum. There's no other way to say it. She is there every single second, every single day."

Tatum and Dewan announced their split in April 2018 after 12 years together and almost 10 years of marriage.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," they shared in a joint Instagram statement.

"We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

Dewan filed for divorce in October 2018, and it was finalised the following month.

The same month Jenna filed for divorce, Channing was linked to UK pop singer, Jessie J.

And yep, the memes immediately pointed to how strikingly similar Jenna and Jessie look.

The actor was spotted supporting the 'Price Tag' singer at her gigs in Seattle and Salt Lake City in October, and taking his daughter to her show in Los Angeles in November.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J in 2020. Image: Getty.

Jessie returned the favour by showing up to her rumoured beau's Magic Mike Live show in London.

They took their relationship Instagram official in the following months, with Tatum commenting on Jessie's photo "Hottest Instagram food model" on a post from March 2019.

The 21 Jump Street actor even posted a loving dedication to Jessie for her 31st birthday. "You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire," he wrote. "You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby."

The couple appeared to still be going strong in May 2019 after they were seen together at Disneyland. But by the end of 2019, the couple had called it quits. "Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago," a source told Us Weekly in December. "They are still really close and still good friends."

Zoë Kravitz's relationship history.

Compared to Tatum, Kravitz has a much more exciting dating profile.

In her teenage years, she was photographed kissing actors Ben Foster and Ezra Miller. In 2010, she reportedly dated Chris Pine briefly, and then from 2011 and 2013, she was with Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley.

Zoe Kravitz and Penn Badgley in 2013. Image: Getty.

Badgely spoke about "falling madly in love" with Zoë in a 2013 interview. He said he was grateful for Gossip Girl as it "put me in New York City so I could meet Zoë". The couple eventually broke up after a two-year romance.

In the following years, Kravitz was romantically linked to musicians Drake and Twin Shadow, before she met Karl Glusman in 2016. The couple got engaged in 2018 and were married in 2019 in Paris, but Zoë filed for divorce 18 months later.

Their divorce was finalised in 2021, which happens to be the same year Zoë was linked to Channing...

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's relationship timeline.

In January 2021, Channing and Zoë met on the set of err... Pussy Island, a movie the Step Up star is leading and Kravitz is directing.

By August that year, the pair were spotted on their first date – a cute bike ride in New York City. By September, they had made their red couple debut together at the Met Gala.

The twosome were seen together several more times without ever confirming they were an official item.

When speaking about casting Tatum in her film, Kravitz told Elle, "Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I'm like, I think he’s a feminist."

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, she said "when you’re compatible with somebody creatively, it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself.

"I'm really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way."

In February 2022, Channing and Zoë's former stepfather, Jason Mamoa, were photographed chartering a private jet to attend the premiere of Kravitz's film The Batman.

Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum. Image: Instagram/@prideofgypsies.

In November 2022, Kravitz spoke openly for the first time about her relationship with GQ magazine.

"He's just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other," she said, adding what it things between them were like on set.

"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever, he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet."

In January 2023, Channing joked with Vanity Fair that he had followed a bunch of Kravitz's fan accounts, which was quickly dragged online.

"I have no chill," he said. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn't know anyone would know."

In the following months, the couple were continously papped together... which brings us to October 2023, when Kravitz and Tatum got engaged. Kravitz was seen wearing an engagement ring while attending Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party with Tatum. The couple went dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse and her baby to celebrate iconic horror film Rosemary’s Baby.

Feature image: Getty.