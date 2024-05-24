A scene from Celine Dion’s new documentary has fans in tears.

Celine Dion is one of the greatest performers of our generation. But now her voice has been taken away after she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Persons Syndrome (SPS).

The trailer for the 56-year-old's new documentary I Am: Celine Dion has just been released and it offers a heartbreaking glimpse inside her personal suffering over the past few years.

"I wasn't ready to say anything before," she sombrely says.

"But I'm ready now."

Coming to Prime Video on June 25, the documentary sets out to show how the singer was first diagnosed with SPS and the toll it has taken on her life.

In 2022 the six-time Grammy Award winner was told she had SPS which is an extremely rare autoimmune disorder which affects around 8,000 people in the world. SPS is a disorder which largely affects a persons mobility and can cause muscle spasms. In Dion's case she has opened up about how it has impaired her ability to walk and sing.

Take a look at the trailer for I Am: Celine Dion on Prime Video.





As an extremely dedicated performer the singer had to make the difficult decision to cancel all of her tour dates throughout 2023 and 2024. In the trailer she opens up about how heartbreaking it was to step away from the career that had defined her existence for so long.

"It’s not hard to do a show, you know," she says. "It’s hard to cancel a show."

It's a particularly difficult watch as you see Dion come to terms with potentially losing the gift which has brought so much happiness to fans for many decades.

"My voice is the conductor of my life," she says.

"When your voice brings you joy, you're the best of yourself. I need my instrument."

There's a point in the trailer where you can really see the affects of her disorder take place when she shows off the medications she has to take each day to combat the muscle spasms.

Image: Prime Video.

"I'm working hard every day. But I have to admit, it's been a struggle," she says.

"I miss it so much. The people, I miss them. If I can't run, I'll walk. If I can't walk, I'll crawl. I won't stop."

It's clear she has a fierce determination to return to performing in some capacity. In one clip you can see her going through rehabilitation of some sort by stretching her limbs as a professional looks on.

Celine Dion. Image: Prime Video.

While the trailer doesn't give any clues about when or if she might ever be back on the stage performing for fans, it's so obvious that she feels incredible pain at having that connection taken away from her.

"The people," she says holding back tears. "I miss them."

And that's it. That seems to be the point in the documentary trailer that is pulling at viewers heartstrings. Because for as much as she misses the fans it's abundantly clear that they miss having her on stages across the world. It's a moment that has brought through an influx of comments from viewers who are now eagerly waiting to watch the full documentary.

"Just the trailer alone, I’m already in tears! I know when it finally premieres, I’ll need me a bucket," wrote one X user.

"Celine Dion is one of the greatest gifts to this world + for her to open her life to this level of transparency is something we aren't worthy of but WE have a responsibility to show up and support her as we have for YEARS. I know I’m gonna be crying watching this!" wrote another on X.

Many are even posting their own tearful reactions to the trailer.

If this is how we are all reacting to the trailer we are going to be complete and utter messes when we watch the full documentary. Our hearts will forever go on with Celine Dion and we're rooting for your recovery, Queen of Quebec.

I Am: Celine Dion premieres on Prime Video worldwide on June 25.

Feature Image: Prime Video.