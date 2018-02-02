Our hearts will go on: Celine Dion is touring Australia this year.

The emojis have spoken – Celine Dion will be touring Australia and New Zealand for the first time in 10 years.

Hints of the tour began earlier this week with a stream of emoji-tweets representing some of Dion’s biggest hits including My Heart Will Go On and The Power Of Love, posted by promoters Frontier Touring.

The vocal powerhouse then confirmed her LIVE 2018 tour on Friday in a video message. The tour will kick off in Sydney at the end of July before hitting Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne and Auckland.

“Hello everyone this is Celine Dion and I’m very excited to let you know that we’re touring Australia and New Zealand this coming July and August. Can’t wait to see you, can’t wait to sing for you, take care we’re going to have a great time so see you soon, OK? Be there, ciao,” Dion said in the video.

Dion will tour Asia before she comes to Australia, in a break from her long-running Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

Her most recent Australian shows were in 2008 on her Taking Chances tour. She is expected to release a new English-language album this year, her first since Loved Me Back To Life in 2013.

The five-time Grammy Award winner has sold more than 220 million albums and has performed more than 1000 shows in her Vegas residency, which began in 2011.

The singer was hit with personal tragedy in 2016, losing her husband, Rene Angelil, and her brother, Daniel, within the same week.

* Celine Dion tour dates:

July 27 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

July 30 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

August 4 – Perth Arena, Perth

August 7 – Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne

August 11 – Spark Arena, Auckland

* Tickets go on sale on Monday, February 19

