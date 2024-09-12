Three women faced public downfalls in 2024. They have one thing in common.

This year, Katy Perry sang that it was "a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it."

But for Perry and two other famous women, their luck ran out in 2024.

It began where most pop culture trends start: with Jlo.

Jennifer Lopez's downfall can be pinpointed to one moment: when she scruffed her hair in her documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

"It reminds me, like, when I was 16 in the Bronx, running up and down the block. Crazy little girl who used to f***ing be wild and no limits," she earnestly mused in the documentary.

Such a statement wouldn't have raised much of an eyebrow ten years ago, but in the age of TikTok, the scene was mercilessly mocked.

The moment came from a documentary about the making of Lopez's visual album, This Is Me Now, which was a dedication to her pursuit of love, which ended in her marriage to the on-off famous fella, Ben Affleck.

The doco is truly unhinged but harmless. Again, ten years ago it would have slid under the radar, if not became a cult classic just for its sheer self-indulgence.

But the film was largely savaged by viewers. They didn't get it. They didn't want to get it.

Lopez had suddenly fallen out of favour. First came the videos of people sharing their unsubstantiated stories of the 'Let's Get Loud' singer, describing her as rude and dismissive to her staff and fans.