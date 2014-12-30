Celebrity weddings. Although we can’t always count on them to last, we can always count on them to provide us with breathtaking wedding dresses, unbelieveable rings and towers of cakes.

As we prepare to flip over our calendars and begin a new year we take a look back at the top celebrity weddings of the year. From secret, private ceremonies, to pink dresses and bikes, this year the celebrities really went all out.

1. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

We would be lying if we said we hadn’t been waiting for this one. After nine years and six children, Brangelina finally tied the knot on August 23rd. The secret ceremony took place at the couple’s estate in France and was shared with the whole brood. And no one could forget Angelina’s veil that was covered with her kids drawings – complete with monsters, planes, stick figures and other awesome kids drawings. The jury’s still out on whether it was beautiful or bizarre.

2. George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin

George and Amal’s wedding dominated conversations in the Mamamia office for days. We were in awe of the stunning, smart humanitarian lawyer who married some old bloke called George. 2014 was the year we fell in love with Amal. For four days everyone watched as Amal and George got married in Venice. There were boat rides, dresses, celebrities and plenty of paparazzi and fans. And the dress, oh the dress. Incredible.

3. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

In what was quite possibly one of the most lavish weddings yet, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wed at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. Highlights of the wedding? The much anticipated wedding dress; Kim wore a Givenchy Haute Couture gown, and the 70-metre-long marble banquet table. The couple said “I do” at sunset in front of a huge wall of white flowers comprising “white gardenias, white peonies and white roses from Paris and Belgium,” Us Weekly! reports. And in true Kardashian style Kim made sure to document the whole day on Instagram for all of us to watch. Of course.

Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram.

Click through the gallery below for the best photos from the Kimye nuptials. Article continues after gallery.

Kim's wedding gown was reportedly Givenchy (via @beckuhbeck on Twitter) Image via @dashglobal on Twitter Kris Jenner and Jaden Smith, via Kanye's go-to hair man, @clydehairgod on Instagram Image via @realjoefrancis on Instagram Via @tracyhngyuen on Instagram Image via @z100newyork on Twitter Kendall Jenner and model Allie Rizzo in the Photo Booth (via @kendalljenner on Instagram) A leaked image of the ceremony. Khloe Kardashian Leaked image of the ceremony. Film producer Joe Francis with Jaden Smith and Kourtney Kardashian (Image via @realjoefrancis on Instagram) Film producer & creator of 'Girls Gone Wild' Joe Francis was a guest at the wedding (image via @realjoefrancis on Instagram) Via @twftonywilliams on Instagram Via @twftonywilliams on Instagram The whole Kardashian clan at the wedding (Image via @kimobsessed on Twitter) Via @bigsean on Instagram, captioned 'Somewhere off in Italy' Via @ibnjasper on Instagram Via @jennifergalati on Instagram John Legend with his wife, Chrissy Teigen (Image via @chrissyteigen on Instagram) Via @johnlegend on Instagram Via @jonathancheban on Instagram Via @twftonywilliams on Instagram Via @godsmessenger on Instagram Kanye posted this picture of a wall of flowers at their ceremony (Image via @kanyewest79 on Instagram) Via @rachel_roy on Instagram Via @twftonywilliams on Instagram

4. Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl

Former reality star and all-round incredible woman Olivia Palermo wore a cardigan to her wedding and rocked it. With a simple ponytail and natural makeup, her and her model-husband looked like a dream. We can’t help but still get a little bit excited every time we see pictures of this beautiful couple on their wedding day. After six years of dating Palermo got hitched to Johannes Huebl. The romantic ceremony took place in Bedford, New York in front of a handful of close friends and family.

Image via Johannes Huebl/Instagram.



5. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

‘Guess what? @DavidBurtka and I got married over the weekend. In Italy. Yup, we put the “n” and “d” in husband’



Neil Patrick Harris spilled the beans over Twitter that him and partner of 10 years David Burtka had tied the knot, much to the delight of the entire world. The ceremony took place in a castle in Italy in front of a bunch of famous people. The couple, who have two kids together, even wore matching, custom Tom Ford tuxedos, proving that these two surely know how to marry in style. Oh and can we just casually slip in that Sir Elton John performed at the reception. In other words the wedding AND the couple are perfection.

Harris took to Twitter to announce his marriage

There’s more! Have a look through some of our favourite celebrity weddings of 2014:

Matthew Morrison and Renee Puente. Tim Campbell and Anthony Callea. Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson. Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish. Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson. Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac. Image via Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images. Poppy Delevingne and James Cook. Image via poppydelevingne/instagram. Lauren Conrad and William Tell. Adam Brody and Leighton Meester. Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg. Image via Brian Babineau/Getty Images. Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison. Image via Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images. Jessica Simpson was married to husband Eric Johnson in July this year. Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi married Jionni LaValle. Image via NicoleSnooki.com.