sex

Bumper Gossip: Selfies with the stars.

So you want to stalk some of this week’s celebrity pics? We’ve got you covered.

This week it’s all about the bump. The baby bump. And celebrating it.

This is why we loved Carrie Bickmore this week. The Project star was seen parading her blossoming bump at the networks UpFront event in a zebra-print number. The 33-year-old looked absolutely radiant ahead of what will probably become tiresome days of nappy changing and late nights. She looks excited though.

The Kardashians (and their rear-ends) have hit the headlines this week, but can we just talk about Kourtney’s baby shower? Kourtney is expecting her third child with Scott Disick, and the baby shower was hosted earlier this week. The theme? Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Little blue boxes, white carnations… it was a party Audrey Hepburn would happily have dined at.

CLICK THROUGH our gallery of selfies from our favourite stars this week…
Peter Helliar and Carrie Bickmore
Carrie Bickmore
Kelly Osbourne
Sally Obermeder
Beyonce at the Eiffel Tower
Beyonce
Kourtney Kardashian celebrating her baby shower
Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie at Kourtney's baby shower
Britney Spears with Charlie Ebersol
Cindy Crawford doing a crossword with her dog
Delta Goodrem
Eva Longoria in the halls of SNL
Heidi Klum on Germany's Next Top Model
Hilary Duff in NYC
Jennifer Lopez wearing matching buns with her best friend
Jennifer Hawkins
Jessica Alba at the Baby2Baby Gala
Jessica Simpson
Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner shares an adorable
Kim Kardashian shows off bag painted by North, when out with husband Kanye
Kylie and Danii Minogue on the cover of Bazaar Australia
Lara Bingle
Lisa Wilkinson posing with her roses
Elizabeth Hurley with jet lag
Madonna's selfie with her Prada shoe
Mel B's outfit for the X Factor UK
Melissa Doyle fulfilling a Make A Wish request, sitting for Andrea to paint her
Miranda Kerr
Nikki Phillips shoot for Jockey New Zealand
Oprah on the treadmill with Bob Green
Rachael Finch in Sunday Style
Rachel Zoe ready for the Baby2Baby Gala
Reese Witherspoon
Ricki-Lee Coulter
Ricki-Lee shares a birthday flashback
The Dancing With The Stars team having dinner together
Samantha Armytage helps her dad take his first selfie
Sam Frost and Lisa Hyde on Contiki in Vietnam
Sylvia Jefferys, Richard Wilkins and Karl Stefanovic
The Kardashians
Kylie Mingoue with flowers that U2 gave her
Christina Aguilera
Zoe Foster Blake shows off her new hair do
Jennifer Hawkins with a Myer Santa
Kate Hudson, Kelly Sawyer, Jessica Alba, Sophie Lopez and Jamie Schneider at the Baby2Baby Gala
Diane Kruger in Paris
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley during a photo shoot
Theresa Palmer and son Bodhi
Sharni Vinson
Phoebe Tonkin eating Thai in her PJs
Rebel Wilson
Rebecca Judd is excited to go to Paris soon
Megan Gale at the L'Oreal Paris Media Lunch
Tori Spelling
Robyn Lawley
Jennifer Lopez
Beyonce with Blue Ivy
Emma Freedman and Lisa Wilkinson
Heidi Klum
Kanye and Kim
Jennifer Hawkins
Rachael Taylor
Alessandra Ambrosio with her $2 million Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra
Alessandra Ambrosio getting dolled up
Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio in Las Vegas with their $2 million Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bras
Alex Perry taking a selfie with Jennifer Hawkins
Nicole Richie backstage at the You Oughta Know Concert in New York
Hugh Jackman working on his fitness

Like this? Try these:

Having a wishing well at your wedding is just bad taste.

I spent most of my life wishing I was someone else.

Follow iVillage on Facebook

When you become a parent, you don’t leave your brain in the delivery suite. That’s why mothers with kids of all ages come to themotherish.com; because they’re still interested in news about entertainment, health, current affairs and food along with an inspiring and useful stream of parenting advice and support.

Most importantly, they come because they want to hear personal stories of parenting directly from other mothers, without fear of judgement.

[iv-signup-form]

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Anal Episode

Sealed Section

What's Your Number?

The Prude & The Pornstar
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???