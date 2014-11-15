Bumper Gossip: Selfies with the stars.

So you want to stalk some of this week’s celebrity pics? We’ve got you covered.

This week it’s all about the bump. The baby bump. And celebrating it.

This is why we loved Carrie Bickmore this week. The Project star was seen parading her blossoming bump at the networks UpFront event in a zebra-print number. The 33-year-old looked absolutely radiant ahead of what will probably become tiresome days of nappy changing and late nights. She looks excited though.

The Kardashians (and their rear-ends) have hit the headlines this week, but can we just talk about Kourtney’s baby shower? Kourtney is expecting her third child with Scott Disick, and the baby shower was hosted earlier this week. The theme? Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Little blue boxes, white carnations… it was a party Audrey Hepburn would happily have dined at.

Peter Helliar and Carrie Bickmore

Carrie Bickmore

Kelly Osbourne

Sally Obermeder

Beyonce at the Eiffel Tower

Beyonce

Kourtney Kardashian celebrating her baby shower

Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie at Kourtney's baby shower

Britney Spears with Charlie Ebersol

Cindy Crawford doing a crossword with her dog

Delta Goodrem

Eva Longoria in the halls of SNL

Heidi Klum on Germany's Next Top Model

Hilary Duff in NYC

Jennifer Lopez wearing matching buns with her best friend

Jennifer Hawkins

Jessica Alba at the Baby2Baby Gala

Jessica Simpson

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner shares an adorable

Kim Kardashian shows off bag painted by North, when out with husband Kanye

Kylie and Danii Minogue on the cover of Bazaar Australia

Lara Bingle

Lisa Wilkinson posing with her roses

Elizabeth Hurley with jet lag

Madonna's selfie with her Prada shoe

Mel B's outfit for the X Factor UK

Melissa Doyle fulfilling a Make A Wish request, sitting for Andrea to paint her

Miranda Kerr

Nikki Phillips shoot for Jockey New Zealand

Oprah on the treadmill with Bob Green

Rachael Finch in Sunday Style

Rachel Zoe ready for the Baby2Baby Gala

Reese Witherspoon

Ricki-Lee Coulter

Ricki-Lee shares a birthday flashback

The Dancing With The Stars team having dinner together

Samantha Armytage helps her dad take his first selfie

Sam Frost and Lisa Hyde on Contiki in Vietnam

Sylvia Jefferys, Richard Wilkins and Karl Stefanovic

The Kardashians

Kylie Mingoue with flowers that U2 gave her

Christina Aguilera

Zoe Foster Blake shows off her new hair do

Jennifer Hawkins with a Myer Santa

Kate Hudson, Kelly Sawyer, Jessica Alba, Sophie Lopez and Jamie Schneider at the Baby2Baby Gala

Diane Kruger in Paris

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley during a photo shoot

Theresa Palmer and son Bodhi

Sharni Vinson

Phoebe Tonkin eating Thai in her PJs

Rebel Wilson

Rebecca Judd is excited to go to Paris soon

Megan Gale at the L'Oreal Paris Media Lunch

Tori Spelling

Robyn Lawley

Jennifer Lopez

Beyonce with Blue Ivy

Emma Freedman and Lisa Wilkinson

Heidi Klum

Kanye and Kim

Jennifer Hawkins

Rachael Taylor

Alessandra Ambrosio with her $2 million Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra

Alessandra Ambrosio getting dolled up

Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio in Las Vegas with their $2 million Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bras

Alex Perry taking a selfie with Jennifer Hawkins

Nicole Richie backstage at the You Oughta Know Concert in New York

Hugh Jackman working on his fitness

