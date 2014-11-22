Bumper Gossip: Selfies with the stars.

It’s that time of the week again, time to get your snap on with your favourite celebrities.

This week in the land of celebrities, we have bronzed bodies and bouquets a plenty.

Lara Bingle took a snap with her new skincare range, The Base, revealing that tanning yourself can be done just right (as long as the light is perfect when you take that post-tan selfie.)

Kylie Minogue took a picture in her dressing room surrounded by hundreds of beautiful white flowers. We want them all. In every colour.

Victoria Beckham posted a gorgeous throwback picture, with chubby cheeks and all.

Oh, and Jennifer Lopez went to bed, with all of her make-up on. That sublime event deserved a gorgeous selfie. Obviously.

CLICK THROUGH the gallery to see what else your favourite stars have been up to this week…

