Bumper Gossip: Selfies with the stars.

It’s that time of the week again, time to get your snap on with your favourite celebrities.

This week in the land of celebrities, we have bronzed bodies and bouquets a plenty.

Lara Bingle took a snap with her new skincare range, The Base, revealing that tanning yourself can be done just right (as long as the light is perfect when you take that post-tan selfie.)

Kylie Minogue took a picture in her dressing room surrounded by hundreds of beautiful white flowers. We want them all. In every colour.

Victoria Beckham posted a gorgeous throwback picture, with chubby cheeks and all.

Oh, and Jennifer Lopez went to bed, with all of her make-up on. That sublime event deserved a gorgeous selfie. Obviously.

Miranda Kerr
Sam Frost
Sally Obermeder
Reese Witherspoon
Rebel Wilson and Dan Stevens
Lara Bingle
Kylie Minogue
Kourtney Kardashian
Kelly Osbourne and Fergie
Jennifer Lopez
Jen Hawkins at the polo
Hugh Jackman
Hilary Duff on the Brooklyn Bridge
Heidi Klum enjoys some bratwurst in Germany
Eva Longoria shops at the Victoria Beckham Store
Diane Kruger tries a new face mask
Alex Perry
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alex Perry with Kenneth Goh
Rachel Zoe with her son Skyler
Melanie B
Delta Goodrem 90s style for her bday
Beyonce at her sister's wedding
Reese Witherspoon with her brother
Lara Binge
Ricki-Lee
Miranda Kerr
Hugh Jackman
Jennifer Lopez.
Kendall Jenner
Sonia Kruger
Rachael Finch
Alessandra Ambrosio looking amazing
Lady Gaga performing
Kim Kardashian with daughter North
Alessandra Ambrosio
Georgie Gardner
Rosie Huntington
Kim Kardashian
Bec Judd
Jodi Gordon throwing back to a wedding pic
Rachel Zoe
Jessica Gomes
Kourtney Kardashian on a shoot
Ricki-Lee and Jarrod Byrne
Kylie Jenner
Rachel Zoe
Lady Gaga
Blue Ivy with her aunty Solange on her wedding day
Lara Bingle
Beyonce's sister Solange gets married
Sylvia Jeffreys and Ben Fordham on his last day on the Today Show

