Bumper Gossip: Selfies with the stars.

It’s that time of the week again, time to get your snap on with your favourite celebrities.

This week in the land of celebrities, we have bronzed bodies and bouquets a plenty.

Lara Bingle took a snap with her new skincare range, The Base, revealing that tanning yourself can be done just right (as long as the light is perfect when you take that post-tan selfie.)

Kylie Minogue took a picture in her dressing room surrounded by hundreds of beautiful white flowers. We want them all. In every colour.

Victoria Beckham posted a gorgeous throwback picture, with chubby cheeks and all.

Oh, and Jennifer Lopez went to bed, with all of her make-up on. That sublime event deserved a gorgeous selfie. Obviously.

CLICK THROUGH the gallery to see what else your favourite stars have been up to this week…

Miranda Kerr

Sam Frost

Sally Obermeder

Reese Witherspoon

Rebel Wilson and Dan Stevens

Lara Bingle

Kylie Minogue

Kourtney Kardashian

Kelly Osbourne and Fergie

Jennifer Lopez

Jen Hawkins at the polo

Hugh Jackman

Hilary Duff on the Brooklyn Bridge

Heidi Klum enjoys some bratwurst in Germany

Eva Longoria shops at the Victoria Beckham Store

Diane Kruger tries a new face mask

Alex Perry

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alex Perry with Kenneth Goh

Rachel Zoe with her son Skyler

Melanie B

Delta Goodrem 90s style for her bday

Beyonce at her sister's wedding

Reese Witherspoon with her brother

Lara Binge

Miranda Kerr

Hugh Jackman

Jennifer Lopez.

Kendall Jenner

Sonia Kruger

Rachael Finch

Alessandra Ambrosio looking amazing

Lady Gaga performing

Kim Kardashian with daughter North

Alessandra Ambrosio

Georgie Gardner

Rosie Huntington

Kim Kardashian

Bec Judd

Jodi Gordon throwing back to a wedding pic

Rachel Zoe

Jessica Gomes

Kourtney Kardashian on a shoot

Ricki-Lee and Jarrod Byrne

Kylie Jenner

Rachel Zoe

Lady Gaga

Blue Ivy with her aunty Solange on her wedding day

Lara Bingle

Beyonce's sister Solange gets married

Sylvia Jeffreys and Ben Fordham on his last day on the Today Show

