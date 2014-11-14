Bumper Gossip: Selfies with the stars.

It’s that time of the week again. It’s time to stalk our favourite celebrities.

This week, we’re focusing on the gorgeous Carrie Bickmore, 33. She attended her first public event since announcing her second pregnancy with her producer boyfriend Chris Walker.

The Project host was on the red carpet of Network Ten‘s 2015 programming launch. She showed off a growing baby bump that we don’t usually get to see. It’s usually hidden behind the desk at The Project.

CLICK THROUGH the gallery to see what else your favourite stars have been up to this week…

Like this? Try these:

Which model mum has announced her pregnancy AND engagement?

This is the cutest picture of Jessica Simpson’s daughter ever.

Follow iVillage on Facebook When you become a parent, you don’t leave your brain in the delivery suite. That’s why mothers with kids of all ages come to themotherish.com; because they’re still interested in news about entertainment, health, current affairs and food along with an inspiring and useful stream of parenting advice and support. Most importantly, they come because they want to hear personal stories of parenting directly from other mothers, without fear of judgement.

[iv-signup-form]