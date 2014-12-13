beauty

Bumper Gossip: Selfies with the stars.

 It’s that time of the week again, time to get your snap on with your favourite celebrities.

What. A. Week.

It looks like everyone is getting into the Christmas spirit in celeb land. Kate Hudson showed off her home-made Christmas cookies soon after her sudden break-up with fiancé, Matt Bellamy. Baking sure is good way to beat the break-up blues.

Fan girls went into melt down when Taylor Swift posted a selfie of her and buddy Emma Stone while another pair of celeb pals, Fifi Box and Carrie Bickmore, got their “Roar” on at a Katy Perry concert. 

Kim Kardashian got tongues wagging when she blamed “God” for her pregnancy weight gain. The star said, “I’d think God was doing this for a reason. He was saying: ‘Kim, you think you’re so hot, but look what I can do to you.’ My body just went crazy.”

Sisters Hilary and Haylie Duff share a sisterly kiss and for your weekly dose of eye candy, former Bachelor Tim Robards has got you covered. He showed off his rig in a post-gym snap, where do we sign up for that class?

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery to see what else your favourite celebrities have been up to this week…
Hamish and Zoe Foster Blake on their wedding day
Kim Kardashian takes a mirror selfie on date night
Tim Robards post-yoga session.
Hilary and Haylie Duff sharing a peck
Zooey Deschanel with Santa
The Veronicas
The Life of Miranda Kerr
Taylor and Emma Stone being all cute
Sofie Vergara with her co-star, Eric Stone Street, at their Christmas Party
Shane Warne as a little boy
Selena Gomez with her idol, Jennifer Aniston
Reece Witherspoon
Reece Witherspoon found this picture of Cameron Diaz
No high 5 from Sonny, with dad Hamish Blake
Mindy Kaling and her avocado toast
Mel B in her fierce trio
Lena Dunham
Lady Gaga and Meryl Streep
Kylie Minogue flashback to the 80s
Khloe Kardashian looking gorgeous for 4am in the morning
Katy Perry shares her raincoat
Kate Hudson with her Christmas creations
Justin Timberlake with his grannyJustin Timberlake with his granny
Jessica Alba and her daughter off to Honorcita
Jess Mauboy looking stunning
Jennifer Hawkins being cheeky
Hugh Jackman
Heidi Klum
Edwina Batholmew and Sam Armytage
Dannii Minogue being sunsmart.
Carrie Bickmore and Fifi Box at the Katy Perry concert
Cara Delevingne
Blake, Sonny and Zoe going away for a family holiday
Bec Judd and her fabulous sunnies
Vinz of 'Nico &Vinz' being kissed by Meghan Trainor and Kiesza
The Foster-Blake family
Tammin Sursok with bub
Tammin Sursok and her man
Sam Armytage
Edwina Bartholomeuw and Sam Armytage on board Wild Oats
Lily Allen having fun with Christmas glasses
Lily Allen having fun with Christmas glasses
Lady Gaga with Meryl Streep
Lady Gaga's dog got a manicure
Lady Gaga says she only smiles this big when she's in love
Kylie Minogue with Zac Posen
Katy Perry
Jessica Mauboy in the studio
Jesinta Campbell's polaroid
Jennifer Hawkins swimming with her dad
Hamish Blake before rowing 42km
Hamish with his son after rowing 42km
Gwen Stefani and Pharrell
Sofia Vergara and Eric Stonestreet at a Christmas party
Danni Minogue being a chess piece
Becc Judd in the UK
Becc Judd and husband in Dubai
Becc Judd has a Carnaby Christmas
Becc Judd and bub
Becc Judd crusing Park Street, Mayfair

