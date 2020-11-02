From ​Kim Kardashian to Chrissy Teigen: 21 of the most awkward celebrity high school photos.

Precisely none of us enjoy looking back at our old high school photos.

From the uncomfortable braces to the questionable haircuts, our high school days never fail to make us cringe.

Thankfully, our school photos are usually bound to our mum's wallet or the dusty photo frame at our parent's house.

Unfortunately for celebrities, their awkward school photos are floating around for us all to see, thanks to the internet.

Watch: Messages to the class of 2020. Post continues below.

So as the class of 2020 finish up their last year, we decided to take a look back at some of our favourite celebrity high school photos.

Behold.





Kim Kardashian

Chrissy Teigen

Katy Perry.

Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

Beyoncé

Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

Justin Bieber

Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

Tom Hanks

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Nicki Minaj

Image: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy Fallon

Image: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Mariah Carey

Gwen Stefani

Angelina Jolie

Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco

Ashton Kutcher

Blake Lively

Laura Prepon

Ellen DeGeneres

John Krasinski

Kesha

Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

Usher

Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

Adam Sandler

Feature Image: Instagram @kimkardashian/@/lauraprepon/@johnkrasinski