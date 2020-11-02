News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

school

From ​Kim Kardashian to Chrissy Teigen: 21 of the most awkward celebrity high school photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Precisely none of us enjoy looking back at our old high school photos. 

From the uncomfortable braces to the questionable haircuts, our high school days never fail to make us cringe.

Thankfully, our school photos are usually bound to our mum's wallet or the dusty photo frame at our parent's house. 

Unfortunately for celebrities, their awkward school photos are floating around for us all to see, thanks to the internet.

Watch: Messages to the class of 2020. Post continues below. 

So as the class of 2020 finish up their last year, we decided to take a look back at some of our favourite celebrity high school photos. 

Behold. 


Kim Kardashian

Chrissy Teigen

Katy Perry.

Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

Beyoncé

Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

Justin Bieber

Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

Tom Hanks 

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Nicki Minaj

Image: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy Fallon 

Image: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Mariah Carey

Gwen Stefani

Angelina Jolie 

Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco

Ashton Kutcher

Blake Lively

Laura Prepon

Ellen DeGeneres

John Krasinski

Kesha 

Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

Usher

Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

Adam Sandler 

Feature Image: Instagram @kimkardashian/@/lauraprepon/@johnkrasinski

Tags: celebrity , entertainment , features , evergreen , high-school

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT