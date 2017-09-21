News
celebrity

26 celebrities whose real names you don't know.

Twitter has been sent into a frenzy in recent days over the discovery over why Rihanna’s wildly successful cosmetic and clothing line is called Fenty.

It’s not a made up word. Turns out it’s actually the singer’s SURNAME.

It gets bigger. Rihanna actually isn’t, erm, Rihanna’s real name. It’s Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

……….

(Some space for your brain to process this earth-shattering realisation).

She’s also not the only one.

Do you know who Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson is?

No?

What about Ella Yelich-O’Connor?
Maybe?

Okay, let’s try Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta?

Nada?

Don’t worry we didn’t recognise most of them either, but these are just some of the real names of celebrities you well and truly know.

When you find out who they belong to, we think you’ll be just as stunned as we were…

