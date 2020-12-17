Just 13 before and after photos of celebrities who got pixie cuts.

The pixie cut is a tried-and-true method of celebrity transformation.

Beloved by gamine actresses like Mia Farrow and Audrey Hepburn, and more recently adopted by A-listers looking to change up their 'do to something a little more edgy, it's a timeless style that signals big things.

It might be for a movie (think Natalie Portman shaving her head in V for Vendetta, then growing it out) or bring an end to a career-defining era (we're looking at you, Emma Watson post Harry Potter).

Or, in many cases, the drastic chop is a breakup haircut - a way of saying, I'm literally cutting that person out of my hair.

Here's 13 celebrities who famously made the switch to a pixie cut.

Halle Berry

Oh you didn't think we would make this list without including the queen of pixie cuts, Halle Berry, did you?

Halle Berry was an early adopter of the pixie cut in the 90s, and has tried many styles since. But she's returned to the beloved crop over and over throughout her career.

"There's a confidence that comes with wearing short hair and I like the way that makes me feel," she told Glamour in 2016.

"I find when I have short hair, I feel like I have nothing to hide behind anymore."

Before:

Halle Berry in 2008. Image: Getty.

After:

Halle Berry in 2013. Image: Getty.

Emma Watson

After filming her eighth and final Harry Potter movie in 2010, the then 22-year-old ushered in a new era with a very short, and very different pixie cut.

Speaking about her switch up on Twitter, she said it was “the most liberating thing ever”.

“I’ve never felt so confident as I did with short hair – I felt really good in my own skin,” she later told Glamour in 2012.

Before:

Image: Getty.

After:

Image: Getty.

Obsessed.

Charlize Theron

Before:

During:

After:

Image: Getty.

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz underwent an epic hair transformation in 2019, chopping off her signature long braids for a pixie cut in the lead up to playing Catwoman in the new Batman film. She also rocked this style for her wedding. What a dreamboat.

Before:

After:

Michelle Williams

Before:

Image: Getty.

After:

Image: Getty.

AMAZING.

Jada Pinkett Smith

Before:

Before. Image: Getty.

After:

After. Image: Getty.

Rihanna

Before:

Image: Getty.

After:

Image: Getty.

Joey King

After shaving her head for a role on true crime series The Act, where she played a cancer patient, Joey King fashioned a very stylish pixie cut as her hair grew back out.

Before:

After:

Demi Lovato

Before:

After:

Miley Cyrus

Before:

Miley in 2011. Image: Getty.

After:

Miley in 2012. Image: Getty.

Miley in 2013. Image: Getty.

Jennifer Lawrence

Before:

Image: Getty.

After:

Image: Getty.

Katy Perry

Before:

Image: Getty

After:

Image: Getty.

Natalie Portman

Before:

Image: Getty.

After:

Image: Getty.

Which transformation is your most memorable? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Getty.