A celebrity hairstylist told us all the products she rates for each hair type.

Question: Ever wondered what products a celebrity hairstylist *actually* uses when they're doing an A-lister's hair?

Well, the hair gods were smiling down on us because we managed to wrangle one of the best in the business and have her on the You Beauty podcast. We're talking about hairdresser and hairstylist Marie Uva — the hair magician responsible for some of the most iconic red carpet looks, like Gigi Hadid, Shanina Shaik, Bec Judd, Delta Goodrem and Maria Thathill, just to name a few.

Here, Marie shared how to work out everything from your hair type to understanding what products, techniques, and tricks will help your mane look its best.

Because as it turns out, you can't just buy the most viral product on Tiktok — haircare needs to be as personalised as skincare.

Below, we pulled together a list of all the products Marie actually uses and recommends for your best, healthiest hair yet.

Let's go.

Image: Adore Beauty.

On her go-to root spray for big, voluminous hair, Marie said: "I like it because it doubles as a heat protectant as well. So it's great that it's a volume product and it's a heat protectant — there are not many products out there that do both. You spray it into the roots, and even if you just use your hands to pull the hair out and dry it, that hair will stay standing up."

Image: Adore Beauty.

Another one of her faves? This finishing spray, which she said she likes to use after the Raise The Root Spray for maximum lift. "It's one of my favourite products. It gives the most amazing volume."

Bouncy hair, this way!

Image: KALEO.

"It's an Australian brand, and it's got a varying temperature gauge. So, obviously the temperature that you use at the front or the temperature you use at the back is different. "

And we're sorry but… what?

As Marie explained, hair at the front is a lot finer and usually more highly coloured whereas the hair at the back might be thicker and not hold as many layers in the hair, therefore you would use a higher temperature.

Mind. Blown.

Image: Sephora.

Curly-haired gals, this one's for you! "If you've got curly hair, the thing that you want is moisture. Moisture is going to help your curls form," explained Marie.

"This is one of my favourite treatments. It's amazing — probably one of the best creams in a tube for curls. You can use it on any hair type."

Oft! We're already in love.

Image: Sephora

"When it comes to curly or kinky hair that is highly sensitised and highly coloured, the main concern is usually the frizz. To tame that, my hero product is Dream Coat," she said.

Have you tried it? It's a cult product for good reason. As Marie explained, it's basically a spray that you use in your hair pre-styling, and when you blow dry it in it actually acts like a coating on your hair.

"It stops any moisture from getting to the hair, and it stops that frizz once you blow dry it into the hair. It also lasts a couple of shampoos."

Image: Sephora.

If you've got dry, damaged hair but are lazy and CBF waiting 10 to 15 minutes for hair treatments to do their thing — this one's right up your alley.

"If you've got highly sensitised hair, this product is a game changer. It just repairs hair instantly. And I have never seen anything that repairs hair like this. It's phenomenal," she said.

"So you literally spray it into their hair, wait 90 seconds, then you can add your other products on top. So it'd be the first thing that you'd put in your hair, blow dry it in."

Marie also suggested using an oil after styling, particularly if your hair is sensitised or kinky as it'll help to smooth out those ends.

"The Gold Lust one from Oribe is phenomenal. It's not too heavy, but it's also a treatment. So you've just got to be careful when you look at those oils — because sometimes they're just cosmetic."

With some of the more nourishing treatment oils, Marie said, you're essentially sealing the hair off. "Instead of using your hairspray at the end, which you would use for volume, you would seal the hair off with a hair oil. And it's also a treatment. So instead of using lip gloss, you use lip balm because your lips are chapped."

Have you tried any of these hair products before? What's your favourite? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Instagram.