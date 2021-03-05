Just 12 fresh celebrity haircuts that'll further convince you to get that chop.

Here at the Mamamia office, there's a bunch of us itching to chop off our locks.

After one person did it, we all realised how chic it looks and now we want to do it too.

You feeling the same? Thought so.

Over the past year, we've seen plenty of celebrities cut off their long hair and opt for a shorter, cut.

So to further convince us all to go the chop (so liberating!) here are 12 photos of celebrities who've done it. Inspo, this way...

Khloé Kardashian

While the Kardashians change their hairstyles more often than we can count, Khloé continues to return to the sleek lob.

Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford's supermodel daughter has been rocking an short cut for some time now, and we love it.

Miley Cyrus

If you're wanting to cut your hair short, but don't think a blunt bob is for you, consider what Miley's done: get a shaggy cut instead.

Kerry Washington

A short haircut doesn't necessarily have to translate to something sleek and straight. Instead, you can let your natural curls shine through like Kerry Washington has.

Charlize Theron

Hair chameleon Charlize Theron opted for a full-on bowl-cut. And we're kinda loving it.

Ana de Armas

If you're feeling like a big transformation, do what it-girl Ana de Armas did: chop it all off and add a fringe.

Rosamund Pike

Earlier this week at the Golden Globes, Rosamund Pike debuted her brand new, dark brown lob.

Demi Lovato

Late last year, Demi Lovato debuted a massive hair transformation: she went bleach blonde and got a pixie cut. It meant a lot to her.

"I cut my hair off in November and I feel so free, more authentic to who I am," Lovato told Ellen DeGeneres. "I feel like I used to hide behind my hair.

"So when I started to do all this work on myself, I thought I needed to let go of that. I just feel more myself now," she added.

Jessie J

British singer Jessie J has always donned a sleek shoulder-length bob and blunt fringe.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union isn't the only one loving her lob. We're obsessed!

Taylor Hill

During peak COVID-19, Victoria's Secret model Taylor Hill cut off more than half of her hair. And ever since, she's kept it short!

Jada Pinkett Smith

While Jada Pinkett Smith hasn't recently jumped on the short hair bandwagon, every time we see her hair, we're reminded of how great it looks.

So, you gonna do it? Time to cut it off? Tell us in the comments below!

